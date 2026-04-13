Editor's Review Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi has stated that he is unaware of the reasons behind the recent resignations of several senior officials over the Ksh4.8 billion fuel import scandal.

Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi has stated that he is unaware of the reasons behind the recent resignations of several senior officials over the Ksh4.8 billion fuel import scandal.

Speaking on Monday, April 14, Wandayi said that the circumstances surrounding the exits of former Petroleum Principal Secretary Mohamed Liban, as well as former Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) Director General Daniel Kiptoo and former Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) Managing Director Joe Sang, are not within his knowledge.

"As to why the three or so officers resigned, I cannot say, because I do not know why they resigned. What I know is that investigations are going on," he said.

Wandayi made it clear that decisions taken by the individuals involved remain their own and may not necessarily be disclosed publicly.

He cited the voluntary nature of resignations, noting that officials are not obligated to explain their decisions unless they choose to do so.

"And you know a resignation is a voluntary thing; when you resign you can have your reasons and you are free to state them or not," he added.

A photo collage of former EPRA Director General Daniel Kiptoo, former KPC Managing Director Joe Sang and former Petroleum Principal Secretary Mohamed Liban

At the same time, Wandayi explained why the 60,000 metric tonnes of super petrol imported in the fuel scandal were declared substandard.

He revealed that the oxygenates of the consignment exceeded the allowed limits.

Wandayi claimed that the levels of certain chemicals in the imported petrol fuel were outside the required specifications.

"On March 27, Kenya Pipeline received the load port report of the analysis for the consignment. Based on the report of analysis, the state department for petroleum sent a waiver of certain parameters that were out of specification.

"As per the load port report of analysis, the oxygen, manganese, sulphur and benzene were observed to exceed the limit provided in KS EAS158;2025," he stated.

Oxygenates in petroleum refer to both naturally occurring contaminants in crude oil and added components in refined fuels.

They impact the crude oil refinery process and determine the product quality, corrosion, and safety.

Wandayi denied claims of any interference during the tests conducted by the Kenya Pipeline Company to determine the quality of the fuel.

"KPC conducted due diligence for the consignment as per its internal procedures, including review of the load port report of analysis after it was submitted by the importer, and pre- and post-recharge testing by the KPC laboratory," he stated.

Wandayi added that his ministry was reviewing its processes to optimise them and ensure compliance with the law at all times.

He assured Kenyans that they were safe since the importer of the substandard fuel had ensured that the product was not sold in the Kenyan market.