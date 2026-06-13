Editor's Review Rev Maina will serve for a period of three years, effective June 12, 2026.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has appointed Reverend Simon Maina Kande as a member of the Board of the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA).





Murkomen made the appointment vide Gazette Notice 8755 published on Friday, June 12. Rev. Maina will serve as a board member for a period of three years from the date of his appointment.





The Interior CS also reappointed Ali Swaleh Nyamai as a member of the NACADA Board fr a period of three years with effect from June 12, 2026.





Meanwhile, Chief of Staff and Head of Public Service Felix Kosgei announced that President William Ruto had extended the term of the Panel of Experts on Compensation of Victims of Human Rights Violations.











"It is notified for the general information of the public that His Excellency the President has extended the term of the Panel of Experts appointed vide Gazette Notice No. 3115 of March 2026, for a period of 90 days with effect from June 5, 2026," the Gazette Notice read in part.





In other appointments, Transport Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir hired Abdillahi Khamisi Mutwafy as a member of the National Transport and Safety Authority Board (NTSA) for a period of three years.





Water CS Eric Mugaa re-appointed John Kiplelei Kirui to be a member of the Board of the Central Rift Valley Water Works Development Agency for a period of three years.





Chief Justice Martha Koome announced the appointment of Winnie Luvuno Tsuma to be a Member of the National Environmental Tribunal for a period of three years.





CJ Koome also re-appointed Charles Ongoto to be the Chairperson of the Retirement Benefits Appeal Tribunal for a period of three years with effect from April 21, 2026.





Additionally, Sports CS Salim Mvurya appointed Barnaba Korir and Ronald Milare as Members of the Board of the Sports and Arts Fund Board.