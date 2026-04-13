Editor's Review Karungo issued the clarification after reports that Methu had allegedly been arrested and charged with treason.

Kiambu Senator Karungo wa Thang'wa on Monday, April 13, confirmed that Nyandarua Senator John Methu was alright amid reports that he had been arrested.

Thang'wah denounced the reports that Methu was in police custody or that he had been charged with treason.

The Senator sensationally claimed that the fake reports on social media were orchestrated by the National Intelligence Service (NIS).

"Senator Methu is fine. NIS is just testing the waters and Kenyans' patience. Kenya is ready," Thang'wa reiterated.

According to the reports which the Kiambu Senator has established as misleading, Methu was facing treason charges for his outburst against President William Ruto.

A file image of Senator John Methu.

Old photos of Methu interacting with police officers during a past incident where the United Opposition was teargassed were used to corroborate the claims.

However, a quick reverse search of the images on Google reveals that the photos were of a previous encounter in Kigumo, Murang'a County.

The fake news spread on social media, with some media outlets reporting alleged tension in Nyandarua County.

Methu, whose initial confrontation with President Ruto was met with criticism, doubled down on his statement during a TV interview.

He reiterated that he was not afraid of the Head of State, as it was his responsibility to ensure that all projects promised to the people of his county were delivered.

Several Kenyans who sided with the Nyandarua Senator questioned why he was being grilled for his comments, yet Ruto made almost the same remarks in 2022.

Kenyans shared videos of Ruto, who was then Deputy President, telling his boss, Uhuru Kenyatta, that he was not intimidated by him.

The fake reports come amid a rising spread of fake news on social media. The police and investigative agencies have often warned Kenyans to sieve information online and confirm with relevant authorities.