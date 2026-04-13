Editor's Review Kenya Power has announced scheduled electricity outages affecting parts of Nairobi, Elgeyo Marakwet, and Mombasa counties on Tuesday.

Kenya Power has announced scheduled electricity outages affecting parts of Nairobi, Elgeyo Marakwet, and Mombasa counties on Tuesday, April 14.

In a notice on Monday, April 13, the company said the planned interruptions will take place at different times during the day to allow for maintenance works.

In Nairobi County, the outages will affect parts of Githurai and Nyari from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

Areas set to be impacted in Githurai include Maziwa, Maziwa Farmers, Co-op Bank, Kahawa West Kamae and nearby locations.

In Nyari, the blackout will hit Stabex Petrol Station, parts of Gachie Market, Redhill Baraka School, Muchugia Estate, Bishops Estate, Nyari West, Ngecha Road and surrounding areas.

In Elgeyo Marakwet County, power supply will be interrupted at Katalel Centre from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM.

Areas expected to be affected include Katalel Centre, Kipsoen Polytechnic, Salaba Primary, Kiplus Centre, Boundary Centre, Silvan Secondary and adjacent locations.

Meanwhile, in Mombasa County, the outage will occur in Likoni from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

The areas listed include Diani Beach Hospital, Mrima Primary, Ngumungumu, Kibaki Estate, Mt. Sinai, Ujamaa, Pungu, Vyemani, Shikaadabu, Taifa Gas, Consolata, Likoni Secondary, Mbuta, Third World and surrounding estates.

File image of Kenya Power technicians

Elsewhere, this comes days after a Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC) employee, Shadrack Makembo, who was attacked while on duty in Isiolo County, died.

In a statement on Friday, April 10, KPLC said Makembo passed away on Thursday, April 9, evening after being airlifted to Nairobi for specialized treatment.

“Kenya Power deeply regrets to announce the passing of one of our staff members, Mr. Shadrack Makembo, who was attacked on Thursday while on duty at Checheles area near Isiolo Town.

"Despite receiving emergency treatment at the incident area and later being airlifted to Nairobi for specialised treatment, Mr. Makembo sadly succumbed to his injuries last evening," the statement read in part.

KPLC extended its condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Makembo, promising to stand with his family during the difficult period.

"The Company extends its deepest condolences to Mr. Makembo’s family, friends, and colleagues, and continues to stand with them during this difficult time," the statement added.

Further, Kenya Power said preliminary investigations into the incident indicate that there was a suspected fraudulent electricity consumption at the premises where the incident occurred.

KPLC said it working closely with authorities to ensure the suspect behind the attack, Sheikh Mayo, is arrested.

"We strongly condemn this criminal act and are working closely with the investigating authorities to ensure that the suspect, Sheikh Mayo, who remains at large, is apprehended and brought to justice," the statement concluded.