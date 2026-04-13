Editor's Review The Kenya Meteorological Department has forecast continued rainfall across multiple parts of the country from Tuesday, April 14 to April 20.

The Kenya Meteorological Department has forecast continued rainfall across multiple parts of the country from Tuesday, April 14 to April 20.

According to the latest rainfall outlook, rain is expected to continue in several regions, including North-Eastern Kenya, the South-Eastern Lowlands, the Coastal region, Central Highlands, South Rift Valley, and Western Kenya.

The forecast indicates that while rainfall will be widespread, its intensity will vary from region to region.

The Central Highlands, including areas around Murang’a, Nyeri, and Nairobi, are projected to receive some of the heaviest rainfall, with totals ranging between 50 mm and over 120 mm in certain locations.

In Western Kenya and parts of the Lake Victoria Basin, moderate to heavy rainfall of between 20 mm and 70 mm is expected.

Meanwhile, the Coastal region, including counties such as Mombasa, Kilifi, and Lamu, is also likely to experience moderate to heavy rains, with isolated areas recording more than 100 mm.

North-Eastern counties such as Mandera, Wajir, and Garissa are expected to receive light to moderate rainfall, generally between 10 mm and 50 mm, although a few localized areas could record heavier amounts.

Similar rainfall patterns are anticipated in the South-Eastern Lowlands, including Kitui and Makueni, where light to moderate showers will dominate.

File image of Kenya Met headquarters

In the South Rift Valley, rainfall will be moderate in most areas, while parts of the North-West, particularly Turkana, are expected to remain largely dry or receive minimal rainfall below 10 mm.

Alongside the rainfall forecast, the department has also issued a temperature outlook.

Daytime temperatures exceeding 30°C are expected in the Coastal region, South-Eastern Lowlands, North-Eastern, and North-Western Kenya.

Conversely, cooler night temperatures dropping below 10°C are likely in parts of the Central Highlands, Central Rift Valley, and areas near Mount Kilimanjaro.

This comes a week after Kenya Met warned of heavy rainfall and flooding in some parts of the country this month.

In a statement on Thursday April 2, the Met Department noted that this month will mark the peak of the March–April–May long rains season.

According to the weatherman, rainfall will be slightly lower in the first half of the month but increase towards the end of the month.

"Rainfall is expected to be slightly depressed in the first half of the month but enhanced towards the end, with occasional afternoon and evening storms likely across the country," read part of the statement.

The department highlighted that the Highlands East and West of the Rift Valley, Lake Victoria Basin, Rift Valley, and parts of North-western Kenya will experience near-average rainfall during the period.

North-eastern Kenya, especially northern Marsabit, Wajir, and Mandera counties, will experience above-average rainfall, while near- to below-average rainfall is expected in most of the South-Eastern Lowlands, isolated areas in the Highlands East of the Rift Valley, and parts of North-western and North-eastern Kenya.

The weatherman warned that the continued rainfall may cause renewed flooding in some areas of the country.

"After severe flooding in March in several parts of the country where rivers burst banks, and drainage systems failed, the continued April rains may cause renewed flooding in some areas," the department stated.

KMD advised water agencies to maintain round-the-clock monitoring of river levels and clear clogged drainage and riparian obstructions.

The department also cautioned residents in Northern Kenya counties to avoid riverbanks and heed relocation orders as the region will experience above-average rainfall.

Further, the department said heavy rainfall events may result in road wash-outs and disrupt transport.

"Transport agencies should pre-position road maintenance teams, repair damaged culverts, and issue travel advisories for flood-prone corridors. County governments should grade rural roads and reinforce drainage before heavy showers occur," the statement added.