Editor's Review Ruto stated that the project would begin immediately after he commissions the runway construction.

President William Ruto, on Monday, April 13, announced that he would build a brand new airport in Kisii County within eight months.





Speaking to residents at Nyakoe Market, Ruto stated that the airport would be built in Suneka and would meet the people's desire to use air travel.





He disclosed that the project will begin within two days, when he is expected to commission the runway.





"You people told me that you want to fly out from Kisii by boarding your flight from Suneka. On Wednesday, I will l will launch a new runway.





"I will build a new terminal, and in the next eight months, we will have a new airport here in Suneka, and you people will be able to travel anywhere across the world via aeroplane," Ruto announced.

A file image of President William Ruto and DP Kindiki during their tour of the Abagusii region.



Ruto made the promise during his tour of Kisii and Nyamira Counties. He further confirmed the construction of a Ksh300 million SGR terminus in the region.





The President launched several projects in the Abagusii region, including the rebuilding and expansion of the Gusii Stadium.





He also presented Shabana FC with a brand new bus an lay the foundation stones for Ikonge Modern Market, and Nyamira University College.





Ruto announced that his government would build a stadium in Nyamira County worth Ksh900 million, and pledged Ksh1 billion for the upgrade of the Nyamira County Referral Hospital.





The Head of State expressed hope that the people from the region would consider his delivery track record when making their decision on whom to elect as president in 2027.





He continued his sustained attacks on the United Opposition for claiming that they would remove him from office, arguing that they lacked an agenda for the country.





Ruto was joined in the tour by Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, Kisii Governor Simba Arati, Nyamira Governor Amos Nyaribo and other leaders from the region.





The region is considered an ODM stronghold, and also has one of its own, Dr Fred Matiang'i, running for the top seat. Ruto is looking to make inroads to have a share of the Abagusii vote.