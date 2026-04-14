Editor's Review Siaya Governor James Orengo has claimed that Willis Akoth, alias Boi Akoth, was the mastermind behind the attack on Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi.

Siaya Governor James Orengo has claimed that Willis Akoth, alias Boi Akoth, was the mastermind behind the attack on Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi in Kisumu.

In a statement on Monday, April 13, Governor Orengo said he wrote to the Nyanza Regional Police Commander, Evelyn Gisiri, on Saturday, April 10, calling for the arrest of the suspect.

However, Governor Orengo noted that no action has been taken against Akoth over the attack on Osotsi.

“On Saturday, April 11, 2026, I submitted a formal complaint to Regional Police Commander Ms. Evelyn Gisiri requesting the immediate arrest of Willis Akoth (alias "Boi Akoth"), the true mastermind behind the attack on Senator Otsosi.

“To date, no action has been taken. We will not rest until the perpetrator is apprehended and held accountable in a court of law,” said the Siaya Governor.

File image of Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi.

In the letter to the Nyanza Police boss, Orengo claimed that photographic evidence and CCTV footage placed Akoth at the scene where Senator Osotsi was attacked.

He also alleged that the suspect is linked to previous disturbances at the Grand Royal Swiss Hotel and the Kisumu International Airport.

“We urge the police department to exercise its mandate and apprehend the remaining suspects, specifically Willis Akoth, to forestall any further security breaches. Swift action is necessary to maintain public order and uphold the rule of law before the situation escalates further,” read part of the letter.

Senator Osotsi was attacked on Wednesday, April 8 morning at a Java House outlet at Western Mall in Kisumu.

The incident, which was captured on CCTV, showed two men, one wearing a cap, a black t-shirt, and pants, and another a white hoodie and white cargo pants, raining kicks and blows at the Vihiga Senator.

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Kisumu have so far arrested three suspects linked to the assault on the Vihiga Senator.

In its statement, the agency confirmed the arrest of 24-year-old Carlos Owiti, alias Kalonje, from Nyalenda.

Also taken into custody were Eric Otieno, alias Dude (39), from Manyatta, and Vincent Odhiambo, alias Tinga (27), from Nyalenda.