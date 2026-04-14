Editor's Review Kenyatta University has announced a range of job vacancies across multiple departments, inviting qualified candidates to apply.

Kenyatta University has announced a wide range of job vacancies across multiple departments, inviting qualified candidates to apply.

The opportunities, advertised through the Office of the Deputy Vice Chancellor (Administration and Finance), target professionals in health sciences, social sciences, education, and technical fields.

The university outlined positions across several departments, including Human Anatomy, Clinical Radiology and Imaging Services, Human Pathology, Pharmacognosy and Pharmaceutical Chemistry, and Family Medicine, Community Health and Epidemiology.

Additional vacancies are available in Food, Nutrition and Dietetics, Sociology, Gender and Development, Psychology, Early Childhood and Special Needs Education, as well as the Teaching Programmes and Publication Section.

Among the key openings are Lecturer positions in Human Anatomy, Human Pathology, Family Medicine, Food, Nutrition and Dietetics, and Psychology, alongside a Senior Lecturer role in Clinical Radiology and Imaging Services.

The university is also recruiting Tutorial Fellows in Food, Nutrition and Dietetics, Sociology, Gender and Development, and Psychology, as well as specialized Lecturers in Pharmacognosy and Pharmaceutical Chemistry.

Other positions include Technician Grade A/B roles in both Pharmacognosy and Pharmaceutical Chemistry sections, a Curator (Medicinal Garden Horticulturalist Grade C/D), a Lecturer in Special Needs Education, and a Public Address Technician Grade A/B.

File image of the Kenyatta University gate

Applicants are required to submit detailed applications outlining their educational background, professional qualifications, work experience, present position, and current salary, along with their telephone number and email address.

They must also attach copies of certificates and testimonials, in addition to providing the names and addresses of three referees who are conversant with their competence in the area of specialization.

Applications and letters from referees should be addressed to the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration and Finance), Kenyatta University, P.O. Box 43844 – 00100, Nairobi. All submissions must be received no later than April 28, 2026.

Successful candidates will benefit from a competitive terms of service package that includes a medical scheme, house allowance, and commuting allowance.

The university noted that it is an equal opportunity employer and cautioned that canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification.

Women and persons with disabilities are encouraged to apply, and only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Elsewhere, the Digital Health Agency (DHA) has announced 70 job vacancies for Kenyans.

In a notice, the DHA noted that the State Department for Medical Services entered into an agreement with Safaricom Consortium under the Healthcare Information Technology Digitalisation for Universal Healthcare Project and has set up a Project Management Office to oversee implementation of the project.

The available positions in DHA include Project County Support Officer (47 slots) and Project County Assistant Support Officer (23 slots).

Interested and qualified individuals are required to visit the DHA portal accessible through the DHA website: https://dha.go.ke/opportunities/careers to apply for the jobs.

The online application process includes attaching scanned copies of curriculum vitae, relevant supporting certificates and testimonials and filling the prescribed employment form.

According to the agency, applicants should strictly submit applications for one post only.

Shortlisted candidates for the positions will be required to produce originals of their National Identity Card, academic and professional certificates and transcripts during interviews.

Meanwhile, serving officers shall be required to produce the original letter of appointment to their current substantive post during the interview.

The deadline for submitting the applications is April 28, 2026.