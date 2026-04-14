Editor's Review The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has officially declared a vacancy for the position of Commissioner General.

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has officially declared a vacancy for the position of Commissioner General.

In a public notice on Tuesday, April 14, KRA said it is seeking to recruit a new Commissioner General who will lead the authority.

“In pursuit of the goals above, KRA seeks to recruit the Commissioner General who, as Chief Executive Officer, will lead the institution through its transformative journey,” read the notice.

To qualify for the position, one is required to be a Kenyan Citizen, hold a degree from a reputable, accredited University, and have a Master’s degree in Finance, Business, Economics, Law, or a relevant field.

Applicants are also required to have at least 15 years of working experience, of which 10 must be at a senior leadership level in large public or private entities.

File image of former KRA Commissioner General Humphrey Wattanga.

They are also required to demonstrate compliance with the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution and the Leadership and Integrity Act.

The Commissioner General serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the authority and is responsible for overseeing the day-to-day operations, management of its funds and property, and for providing leadership to the Authority’s staff.

The Commissioner General is also the accounting officer of the Authority and is a member of the Kenya Revenue Authority Board.

Other responsibilities of the Commissioner General include: providing leadership in identifying key result areas, promoting revenue collection activities, and spearheading the authority’s digital transformation agenda.

Candidates interested in the position are required to submit an application letter and curriculum vitae and address it to the Chairman, Kenya Revenue Authority, Times Tower building, 30th Floor, P. O. Box 48240 -00100 Nairobi.

Alternatively, interested candidates can submit their applications by email and address them to [email protected].

Applicants are also required to complete the candidate’s information form found at htttps://www.kra.go.ke/candidate-profile and attach it to the application.

Other requirements in the application include: the national identity card, KRA tax compliance, HELB clearance, EACC clearance, and Certificate of good conduct from the DCI.

The deadline for submitting the applications of the KRA Commissioner General is May 5, 2026.

This comes days after KRA announced the exit of its Commissioner General, Humphrey Wattanga.

In a statement on Wednesday, April 8, the KRA Board confirmed that Wattanga’s tenure has come to an end after a decision not to renew his contract.

"The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) Board informs the public that it will not be renewing Humphrey Wattanga's Contract of Service as Commissioner General," the statement read.

The board announced the interim appointment of Lilian Nyawanda as the process to recruit a substantive Commissioner General begins.

"In the interim, the Board has appointed Dr. Lilian Nyawanda as the Acting Commissioner General, in line with the relevant statutory and policy provisions, pending the recruitment of a substantive Commissioner General through a competitive process," the statement concluded.