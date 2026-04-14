Editor's Review The government has announced that the Gichugu Affordable Housing Project in Kirinyaga County is now complete and ready for handover.

The government has announced that the Gichugu Affordable Housing Project in Kirinyaga County is now complete and ready for handover.

In a statement on Tuesday, April 14, Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo noted that the project, launched by President William Ruto in August 2023, has reached completion.

Omollo highlighted the project's importance in addressing rising housing demand driven by economic activity in the area.

"Strategically sited within a fast-growing agricultural hub, it eases housing pressure driven by rural-urban migration and expanding agribusiness activity," the statement read in part.

File image of the Gichugu Affordable Housing Project

Omollo detailed the scope of the development, highlighting the range of housing options and supporting infrastructure designed to improve living standards for residents.

"The development comprises five residential blocks delivering 110 units, including bedsitters, two-bedroom and three-bedroom apartments, supported by essential amenities such as a secure gate, ample parking and reliable water supply from KIRIWASCO," the statement added.

File image of the Gichugu Affordable Housing Project

Omollo added that the project represents more than just housing delivery, describing it as a symbol of a shift in governance and development priorities within the region.

"For a region that has long endured stunted growth despite producing some of the country's most eloquent and combative political voices, this project signals a shift from rhetoric to results; placing service delivery at the centre of leadership," the statement concluded.

File image of the Gichugu Affordable Housing Project

This comes weeks after the Affordable Housing Board has issued an update on the progress of the Pioneer Affordable Housing Project in Eldoret.

In an update on Friday, March 27, the board said the project is progressing steadily and is expected to deliver thousands of housing units once complete.

"The Pioneer Affordable Housing Project in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County, is well underway and is set to deliver a total of 2,148 dignified and affordable housing units in the heart of Kenya’s fifth-largest city," the statement read.

The development, currently about 60 percent complete, consists of 15 residential blocks that will collectively provide 2,148 units.

Construction has advanced to finishing stages in several sections, with works such as tiling, painting, plastering, and window installation ongoing across the site.

The housing units are designed to cater to different income groups, offering a mix of studio apartments, one-bedroom units, two-room social housing, and three-bedroom homes.

Beyond residential spaces, the project is being developed as a self-sustaining mixed-use community.

It will include 104 commercial shops and a supermarket to support local businesses, alongside essential services such as a clinic and a kindergarten.

Residents will also benefit from a range of social and recreational amenities, including an Early Childhood Development (ECD) centre, a community centre, a clubhouse, a swimming pool, a basketball court, and children’s play areas.

Integrated waste management systems are also part of the plan to enhance environmental sustainability.

"Beyond housing, the project is empowering the local community by creating numerous job opportunities, including for Jua Kali artisans, while boosting local businesses, addressing both shelter needs and socioeconomic growth," the statement added.