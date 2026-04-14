Editor's Review Kenyan basketball has reached a historic milestone after Madina Okot was selected in the first round of the WNBA Draft 2026 by the Atlanta Dream.

Kenyan basketball has reached a historic milestone after Madina Okot was selected in the first round of the WNBA Draft 2026 by the Atlanta Dream.

The 21-year-old center was picked 13th overall following an impressive single season with the University of South Carolina.

Okot’s selection comes after a standout 2025–26 campaign in which she averaged 12.8 points and 10.6 rebounds per game.

She establishing herself as one of the most dominant frontcourt players in college basketball despite spending just one season with the Gamecocks.

Reflecting on her achievement, Okot highlighted the broader significance of her success for her home country.

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"This is not just for me. It is for all of Kenya, and I hope it makes us believe we belong at any stage," she said.

Who is Madina Okot?

Born and raised in Mumias, Okot initially played volleyball at Bishop Sulumeti High School before switching to basketball in 2020 after transferring to Kaya Tiwi High School.

By the age of 17, she had already earned a call-up to the Kenyan national setup, competing with the country’s FIBA 3x3 U23 team.

Okot's rise was recognized nationally in 2022 when she was named the most promising female athlete at the Kenyan Sports Personality of the Year Awards.

His talent caught international attention during the 2022 Commonwealth Games, where she featured for Kenya’s 3x3 team.

File image of Madina Okot

Although Okot attracted interest from U.S. college scouts, visa challenges delayed her move abroad.

She remained in Kenya, turning out for Zetech University while also playing for the Kenya Ports Authority team, where she helped secure the Kenya Basketball Federation league title.

Her growth continued in 2023, leading KPA to a second-place finish in the FIBA Africa Women’s Basketball League and earning Team of the Tournament honors.

That same year, she gained global recognition after being named to the World Select Women’s Team at the Nike Hoop Summit, the only African player on the roster.

She also represented Kenya in both 3x3 and 5-a-side formats, playing in AfroBasket qualifiers and starring in the 3x3 Africa Cup, where she was named Most Valuable Player and led Kenya to the title.

After multiple visa rejections, Okot eventually secured a move to the United States, joining Mississippi State for her junior year.

Her impact was immediate, recording 14 points and 17 rebounds in her debut and going on to average 11.2 points and 9.6 rebounds for the season.

She became the team’s standout performer, registering 12 double-doubles and leading Mississippi State to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Following her junior season, Okot transferred to South Carolina to play under renowned coach Dawn Staley, a move that further elevated her profile ahead of the draft.