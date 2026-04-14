Editor's Review The Policyholders Compensation Fund (PCF) has announced the commencement of compensation payments to policyholders of Trident Insurance Company Limited with unsettled claims.

The Policyholders Compensation Fund (PCF) has announced the commencement of compensation payments to policyholders of Trident Insurance Company Limited with unsettled claims.

In a notice on Tuesday, April 14, PCF invited policyholders and claimants of Trident Insurance to file for compensation.

“Notice is hereby given that Policyholders Compensation Fund, in exercise of the powers conferred under Section 179 of the Insurance Act and the Insurance (Policyholders Compensation Fund) Regulations 2010, has commenced payment of compensation to policyholders and claimants of Trident Insurance Company Limited (under Statutory Management),” read the notice in part.

The fund said the affected policyholders and claimants of the Insurance company are required to submit their applications through its online claims portal accessible via its official website, www.pcf.go.ke.

The claimants must first register an account by following the provided instructions on the portal. Upon successful registration, they will receive an email notification.

File image of PCF board chairperson Simon Mbugua.

They will then complete the claim form available on the portal and upload all required supporting documents before submission.

“Upon successfully applying and submitting through the portal, you will receive an email containing a claim number,” PCF stated.

Further, the fund said its portal will be open for submission starting Tuesday, April 14, 2026.

However, PCF said the claims must be filed within two years of the date of publication of the notice; failure to do so will result in claimants losing eligibility for compensation.

Additionally, the fund said all claims will undergo a verification and approval process, and the maximum compensation is capped at Ksh500,000 per claim as provided under statutory limits.

“The process of verification and approval for payment will be done in line with the Fund’s guidelines and procedures, with the maximum amount payable capped at Ksh500,000.00 per claim based on the statutory limits,” the notice added.

Trident Insurance is among the three insurance companies that were placed under statutory management by the Insurance Regulatory Authority (IRA) on March 10.

The others include: KUSCCO Mutual Assurance Limited and Corporate Insurance Company Limited.

In a statement, IRA explained that the action was taken to protect stakeholders while authorities review the companies' financial and operational standing.

"This regulatory action has been taken to safeguard the interests of policyholders, creditors, and the general public, and to allow for an orderly assessment and stabilization of the companies’ financial and operational positions," the notice read.

IRA stated that management of the three insurers had been handed over to a government compensation body tasked with overseeing operations during the intervention period.