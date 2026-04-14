Editor's Review Gachagua stated that ODM would not get more than 20 elective seats in 2027.

DCP Leader Rigathi Gachagua on Tuesday, April 14, claimed that Co-operatives and MSMEs Cabinet Secretary Wycliffe Oparanya will resign from office.

Speaking in Kiharu, Murang'a County, Gachagua stated that CS Oparanya will resign to form his own political party.

The DCP presidential hopeful added that the CS would be acting on President William Ruto's instructions to counter ODM's influence in Western Kenya.

"Oparanya will soon resign from office because he has been given a party for Western. Kasongo wants ODM to remain a Luo-Nyanza political party," he stated,

Gachagua stated that Oparanya was not the only top ODM leader that Ruto would use to finish the Orange Party from the inside. He roped in Mining CS Haasan Joho in the President's alleged sinister plan.

A file image of CS Hassan Ali Joho (Mining) and CS Wycliffe Oparanya (Co-operatives and MSMEs)



"In Mombasa, Ruto has started a party, which he will hand over to CS Joho, and that will be the death of ODM in the Coast Region," he reiterated.

The former Deputy President mocked ODM Chairperson Gladys Wanga and Junet Mohamed over their recent stance on zoning. He reminded them that he had warned them about Ruto's plan.

"I warned ODM not to allow Ruto to destroy your party, but you told me to keep off. Gladys Wanga is now crying, Junet Mohamed is crying, and all the leaders who were under Raila are now crying," he stated.

He added that if ODM was not careful, it would not bag more than 20 seats in the 2027 elections.

The DCP leader stated that he was passionate about democracy and argued that strong parties are essential in any democratic country.

Despite that, he reiterated his call that DCP should remain the dominant political party in the Mount Kenyan region.

The former DP has been synonymous with branding politicians with Ruto's UDA as community traitors. Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung'wah was his latest target of the 'betrayor' slurs.

Meanwhile, the calls for zoning claim by some leaders of the ODM group in support of the government under the broad-based arrangement, threaten the partnership with UDA.

Those pushing for zoning want UDA to keep off ODM-perceived strongholds so that the Orange Party can maintain its numbers in Parliament.

However, some leaders like Millie Odhiambo have spoken against the zoning, adding that people should fairly compete for elective seats.