Editor's Review The Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) Board of Directors has appointed Moses Wekesa as the new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer.

The Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) Board of Directors has appointed Moses Wekesa as the new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer.

In a statement on Tuesday, April 15, the board explained that Wekesa emerged as the preferred candidate following a thorough selection process designed to identify a suitable leader for the organisation’s future plans.

"This decision follows a rigorous, competitive interview process that identified Mr. Wekesa as the ideal leader to drive KAA's ambitious agenda. He has managed high-impact projects across diverse economic sectors in Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and Africa," the statement read.

The Board further highlighted Wekesa’s professional background, noting his previous leadership role in the energy sector and his experience in infrastructure development.

"Previously, he served as Business Development Director at KenGen, where he spearheaded the company's core business growth. His expertise extends to the wider infrastructure sector, equipping him to advance Kenya's aviation infrastructure," the statement added.

The board also expressed its appreciation to the acting leadership at KAA as the transition takes effect and extended its best wishes to the new Managing Director in his new role.

"The Board extends it's best wishes to Mr. Wekesa in this new assignment and expresses its appreciation to KAA General Manager Finance, Dr. Mohamud Gedi for his dedicated service as Acting Managing Director," the statement further read.

Wekesa holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Engineering from Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT), a Master of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering (Applied Mechanics) from the University of Nairobi (UON), and postgraduate qualifications in Finance, Appraisal, and Project Planning from the University of Bradford in the United Kingdom.

File image of Moses Wekesa

This comes a week after the Kenya Pipeline Company PLC (KPC) announced changes in its top leadership following the resignation of its Managing Director, Joe Sang.

In a statement on Thursday, April 9, the company confirmed that Sang stepped down from his role as Managing Director with effect from April 3.

KPC acknowledged Sang’s contributions during his time in office, highlighting his role in steering the company to record-breaking performance and institutional achievements.

"The Board expresses its sincere appreciation for his service and dedication to the Company and to Kenya's energy sector and wishes him well in his future endeavours," the statement read.

According to KPC, Sang, who had served since January 2023, oversaw a period in which KPC recorded its highest profitability in its 52-year history.

He also secured the prestigious Company of the Year Award in 2025, and successfully listed its shares on the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE).

To ensure a smooth leadership transition, the board has appointed Pius Mwendwa, the company's General Manager - Finance, as an interim successor.

"To ensure continuity of leadership and the uninterrupted conduct of the Company's operations, the Board of Directors, at its meeting held on 8 April 2026, formally appointed Mr. Pius Mwendwa, the Company's General Manager - Finance, as Acting Managing Director with effect from 8 April 2026, having initially assigned him the duties of that office on 3 April 2026," the statement added.

Mwendwa brings extensive institutional knowledge to the role, having joined KPC in August 2010 and steadily risen through the ranks within the Finance function.

His career progression has seen him serve as Chief Accountant, Corporate Finance Manager, and ultimately General Manager (Finance) since 2020, where he has held executive oversight over Finance & Accounts, Revenue & Commercial Services, and ICT departments.

Before joining KPC, he spent over a decade at Nation Media Group, where he rose to the position of Group Management Accountant, gaining valuable experience in financial management, reporting, and corporate governance within a publicly listed company.

Academically, Mwendwa holds a Master of Commerce (Finance Option) from Strathmore University and a Bachelor of Commerce (Finance) from the Catholic University of Eastern Africa.

He is also a Certified Public Accountant of Kenya (CPA-K) and a member of the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Kenya (ICPAK).