Editor's Review Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire has addressed the tragic events that unfolded in Mbeere North, where protests turned deadly, leaving two people dead.

Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire has addressed the tragic events that unfolded in Mbeere North, where protests over the state of Ishiara Level 4 Hospital turned deadly, leaving two people dead and another injured.

In a statement on Tuesday, April 14, the governor confirmed that she had been in direct communication with security officials following the incident.

"It has come to my attention, following demonstrations that took place today at Ishiara in Mbeere North, that we have tragically lost two young men, while another sustained injuries as confirmed by the police commander with whom we have been in communication," the statement read.

According to Mbarire, the protests were sparked by public dissatisfaction over the condition and service delivery at Ishiara Level 4 Hospital, an issue that had already drawn the attention of county authorities prior to the demonstrations.

Explaining the county’s response, the governor noted that health officials had already engaged stakeholders and initiated corrective measures at the facility.

"In response to these concerns, the County Department of Health promptly convened consultative meetings on Tuesday, 7th April 2026, and Wednesday, 8th April 2026, at the facility.

"These engagements brought together hospital management, the facility board, and key stakeholders, culminating in the identification and immediate implementation of corrective measures," the statement added.

Mbarire said among the steps taken were a thorough cleaning of the hospital over two days, infrastructure improvements planned under the 2025/2026 financial year budget, and disciplinary action against several staff members, including the transfer of the Medical Superintendent, hospital administrator, and the Laboratory In-Charge.

File image of the protests in Mbeere North

Despite these interventions, Mbarire expressed concern that demonstrations still went ahead, ultimately leading to violence.

"Despite these swift interventions, a section of the public proceeded with the planned demonstrations, which regrettably culminated in the loss of lives and injuries," the statement continued.

At the same time, Mbarire criticized the conduct of security forces during the protests, particularly the use of live ammunition against civilians.

"I strongly condemn the use of excessive force, including live ammunition, against unarmed demonstrators. Such actions are disproportionate and unacceptable under the circumstances, and I do not believe the situation warranted the level of force that resulted in this tragic outcome," the statement further read.

Mbarire called for accountability and demanded an independent probe into the incident, emphasizing the need for justice for the victims and their families.

She also conveyed her condolences to those affected, acknowledging the gravity of the loss suffered by the community.

"I call for immediate, thorough, and independent investigations into this incident, and urge that those responsible be held fully accountable for this heinous act."

"I extend my deepest condolences to the bereaved families and stand in solidarity with the affected community during this moment of profound grief. This loss is deeply regrettable and should never have occurred," the statement noted.

Mbarire further urged calm among residents and cautioned political leaders against exploiting the situation for personal or partisan gain.

"I appeal to the residents of Ishiara and the wider Embu community to remain calm and allow due process to take its course as investigations proceed. I further urge leaders and members of the political class to refrain from politicizing this matter, and instead support efforts aimed at justice, accountability, and lasting solutions," the statement concluded.

The victims were among a group of young protesters who had taken to the streets to express frustration over the poor state of services at the facility.

The demonstrations disrupted transport for several hours, with major roads in the area becoming impassable.

However, the situation took a tragic turn later in the day when police moved in to disperse the crowd.

Earlier, angry residents had blocked sections of the busy Embu Highway using stones and other debris, bringing traffic to a standstill.

Tensions escalated in the afternoon when police officers confronted the protesters. The situation quickly degenerated into a standoff, with protesters resisting attempts to clear them from the road.

According to reports, officers fired live ammunition during the clash, resulting in the deaths of two individuals.