Editor's Review The lawmakers accused oil marketing companies of contributing to the ongoing fuel shortages witnessed in parts of the country.

Members of the National Assembly’s Departmental Committee on Energy have stated that Kenya currently has adequate petroleum supplies, following an inspection tour of facilities operated by Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC).

Speaking on Tuesday, April 14, the lawmakers pointed the finger at oil marketing companies, accusing them of contributing to the ongoing fuel shortages witnessed in parts of the country.

The committee, led by Nakuru Town East MP David Gikaria, conducted a visit to KPC’s Nairobi headquarters to independently confirm fuel stock levels amid rising public concern over limited availability at retail stations.

During the tour, KPC engineers demonstrated advanced automated systems that track fuel volumes in storage tanks across the country in real time.

Legislators observed significant reserves at the Nairobi depot, including millions of litres of fuel, among them a single diesel tank containing 10 million litres and super petrol stocks surpassing 2.4 million litres.

"We are satisfied that the country has enough fuel stock," declared Gikaria, adding that the Committee witnessed petroleum products moving in and out simultaneously.

To address this, the committee recommended tougher sanctions against offenders, including revoking the licences of firms found hoarding fuel or exploiting consumers through inflated prices.

File image of Kenya Pipeline Company depot

This comes days after KPC addressed fears of a possible fuel crisis after widespread reports of shortages at petrol stations across the country.

In a statement on Wednesday, April 8, the state corporation acknowledged public concern but maintained that the country’s fuel supply remains stable and sufficient to meet demand.

"We wish to assure the public that there is sufficient fuel in all of our terminals and depots and that the products meet national and international quality standards as prescribed by relevant certification bodies," the statement read.

KPC explained that its extensive infrastructure plays a key role in ensuring an uninterrupted fuel supply across the country and the wider region.

"The Company operates 1,342 kilometres of pipeline network linking the Port of Mombasa to key inland depots in Nairobi, Nakuru, Eldoret, and Kisumu.

"This network is supported by modern storage facilities with a cumulative capacity of over 1 billion litres, enabling the Company to maintain adequate strategic stocks and ensure consistent supply across the country and the wider region," the statement added.

The company also released stock figures to reinforce its position that fuel availability remains strong nationwide.

According to KPC, at Kipevu Oil Storage, super petrol stocks stand at 29,648 cubic metres, diesel at 37,291 cubic metres, and jet fuel at 60,977 cubic metres.

At Kenya Petroleum Refineries, super petrol stocks are recorded at 64,742 cubic metres, diesel at 46,118 cubic metres, and jet fuel at 18,438 cubic metres.

In Nairobi, super petrol stocks amount to 50,024 cubic metres, diesel stands at 55,245 cubic metres, while jet fuel is at 1,317 cubic metres.

Nakuru records 6,645 cubic metres of super petrol and 11,638 cubic metres of diesel, with no jet fuel stock indicated.

In Eldoret, super petrol stocks are 8,068 cubic metres, diesel stands at 7,191 cubic metres, and jet fuel at 1,427 cubic metres.

Meanwhile, Kisumu has 7,468 cubic metres of super petrol, 25,125 cubic metres of diesel, and 275 cubic metres of jet fuel.

KPC noted that these figures demonstrate strong inventory levels and ongoing replenishment efforts across all its facilities.

"The fuel stocks are sufficient to meet current and projected national demand, with continuous product movement and replenishment in all our terminals and depots. The above stock position reflects robust inventory levels and sustained throughput across the network," the statement concluded.