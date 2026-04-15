Editor's Review KMTC is set to welcome participants from 17 African nations for the 2026 Africa CDC Mental Health Leadership and Advocacy Programme.

The Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC), working in collaboration with the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, is set to welcome participants from 17 African nations for the 2026 Africa CDC Mental Health Leadership and Advocacy Programme.

In an update on Wednesday, April 15, KMTC said the intensive two-week training is scheduled to take place from April 20 to May 1 at KMTC’s Nairobi Campus.

The programme is expected to convene a diverse group of stakeholders, including mental health experts, policymakers, academics, and practitioners from across the continent, creating a platform for knowledge exchange and collaboration.

According to KMTC, this year’s edition builds on the success of the 2025 programme, adding that the training will coincide with the World Health Summit in Nairobi.

As part of the programme, organizers will also host a public lecture aimed at expanding dialogue and awareness around mental health policy and advocacy.

The official opening ceremony is expected to be presided over by Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale, alongside representatives from participating countries.

Delegates will come from Burundi, Cameroon, Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Malawi, Namibia, Nigeria, Rwanda, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Tanzania, and Uganda.

File image of KMTC Headquarters

The training is designed for a broad audience, including psychiatrists, psychologists, psychiatric nurses, social workers, public health professionals, policymakers, government officials, NGO leaders, researchers, academics, HR professionals, as well as stakeholders in media and education.

Speaking ahead of the event, KMTC CEO Kelly Oluoch highlighted the institution’s dedication to advancing mental health leadership across Africa.

"KMTC is proud to once again host this important continental programme. Our experience last year demonstrated our capacity to convene and train health leaders at scale. This initiative aligns with our broader mandate to strengthen health systems through quality training and strategic partnerships," he said.

This comes a day after Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba, on Tuesday, April 14, said KMTC students and those in TVET courses will soon be able to access government loans.

Speaking at KMTC Nyamache Campus, Ogamba disclosed that the Ministry of Education had sponsored a bill in Parliament to allow the students to qualify for an equivalent of the HELB loan.

The CS issued the clarification after the students at the campus asked President William Ruto to allow them access to HELB loans.

"Your Excellency, we have done a bill known as the Higher Tertiary Placement and Funding Bill that has been presented to Parliament.

"All our students who are in tertiary institutions will be funded from that fund. Those in TVET, KMTC and universities will be funded from one fund, and the budget will be aligned," he explained.

Ruto directed the Education CS to fast-track the process and ensure KMTC students receive funding for the next semester.

"As you work around the Bill, ensure that KMTC students receive an allocation for the next semester," he reiterated.

Ruto further acknowledged the shortage of academic staff at KMTC campuses and announced that the government will allocate additional resources towards the recruitment of staff.

He was laying the foundation stone for the construction of student hostels at KMTC Nyamache under the Affordable Housing Project.

Ruto treated the 630 students at the campus to a surprise lunch, slashing Ksh500,000 in the process.