Editor's Review "It is actually a crime under Kenyan law for public officers to give false or misleading information."

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna on Wednesday, April 15, called out President William Ruto and an 'expert' from ODM who joined the broad-based government over the hike in fuel prices.

Sifuna argued that President Ruto and the 'expert' committed a crime by lying to Kenyans that the state would shield them from the effects of the Iran War on local petroleum prices.

He claimed that Ruto had promised that his government would mitigate fuel prices, only to raise the cost of petrol and diesel by Ksh28 and Ksh40 in the April-May review.

"It is actually a crime under Kenyan law for public officers to give false/misleading information.

"We have been told a bunch of open lies about the fuel situation with Ruto himself, as recently as March 30, telling us his 'strategic interventions 'had'mitigated price increases' only to hit us with a 40 shilling increase two weeks later. Let me not even mention that “expert” or his string of lies," Sifuna stated.

A file image of a fuel attendant filling a vehicle at a petrol station.



The embattled ODM Secretary-General argued that the Head of State should take full responsibility for the sharp increase in fuel costs.

In the days leading to the fuel price review by the Energy Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA), Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi assured Kenyans that the government would mitigate fuel costs.

As the details of the imported fuel scandal continued to unravel, CS Wandayi claimed that the scandal would have led to an increase of Ksh14 per litre, hurting Kenyans' pockets - this is much less than the Ksh28 markup on super petrol.

On his part, Treasury CS John Mbadi told Parliament that the government contemplated reducing the value-added tax (VAT) imposed on fuel to cushion Kenyans.

Mbadi also disclosed that the Treasury would use the Petroleum Development Levy to subsidise the cost of fuel.

In the document by EPRA, the government had reduced the VAT on super petrol, kerosene and diesel from 16 percent to 13 percent.

The Authority also disclosed that the government planned to use Ksh6.2 billion from the Petroleum Development Levy to smooth out the prices.