Editor's Review Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has asked Pope Leo XIV to pray for lasting peace and good leadership in Kenya

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has welcomed Pope Leo XIV to Africa in his maiden tour of the continent as pontiff.

In a statement on Thursday, April 16, Kalonzo said the continent receives Pope Leo with profound joy and deep spiritual solidarity.

Kalonzo described Africa as a continent of ancient faith, extraordinary resilience, and boundless hope.

“On behalf of the Wiper Patriotic Front, and on my own behalf, I extend to you a most cordial and reverent welcome to the African continent on your maiden apostolic journey as the 267th Supreme Pontiff of the Catholic Church,” said Kalonzo.

The former vice president noted that although the Pope’s current itinerary does not include Kenya, the country continues to enjoy a close and enduring relationship with the Holy See.

File image of Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka.

Kalonzo asked Pope Leo XIV to remember Kenya in his prayers, seeking lasting peace and leaders who govern the country well.

“I humbly beseech Your Holiness to intercede in prayer on our behalf, that Kenya may be blessed with lasting peace, social harmony, and leaders who govern not for themselves, but for the common good of all our people,” Kalonzo stated.

Pope Leo XIV is currently on a 10-day apostolic journey across four countries in Africa.

The pontiff began his African tour on April 13, 2026, in Algeria before flying to Cameroon in Central Africa.

While in Algeria, the Pope visited the capital Algiers and the northeastern city of Annaba, the site of ancient Hippo and the Basilica of St. Augustine.

In Cameroon, Pope Leo XIV will visit the capital Yaoundé, the economic hub Douala, and the Anglophone city of Bamenda in the Northwest region.

He is expected to travel to Angola from April 18-21, visiting Luanda, the shrine of Muxima, and Saurimo.

The final stage brings Pope Leo to Equatorial Guinea from April 21-23, where he will visit Malabo, Mongomo, and Bata.