Editor's Review Kenya is set to experience continued rainfall across several regions through Friday, according to the latest forecast outlook from the Kenya Meteorological Department.

Kenya is set to experience continued rainfall across several regions through Friday, April 17, according to the latest forecast outlook from the Kenya Meteorological Department.

According to forecast maps covering the period from April 16 to April 20, rainfall will remain active over western, central, and parts of eastern Kenya, with some areas receiving moderate to heavy downpours.

Coastal regions and parts of the Rift Valley are also expected to experience intermittent showers, particularly during the early part of the forecast window.

The 24-hour cumulative rainfall outlook for April 16-17 highlights significant rainfall over western Kenya, including areas around Lake Victoria, extending into parts of the central highlands.

These regions are expected to receive moderate to locally heavy rainfall, with some pockets recording higher intensities.

Southeastern and coastal areas will also see rainfall, though generally lighter and more scattered.

For the April 17-18 period, rainfall activity remains widespread but begins to slightly reduce in intensity in some regions.

Western Kenya and the Lake Victoria basin continue to dominate in terms of rainfall coverage, while central and eastern areas experience lighter showers.

Coastal regions maintain intermittent rainfall, with localized, heavier bursts possible.

By April 18-19, the forecast indicates a noticeable decline in rainfall across much of the country. Most areas are expected to receive light showers, with only isolated pockets of moderate rainfall.

Western Kenya still shows some activity, though significantly reduced compared to earlier days, while central and eastern regions experience largely light precipitation.

The outlook for April 19-20 suggests a shift in rainfall patterns, with most parts of the country experiencing minimal precipitation.

However, isolated storms are expected to develop, particularly in northern and northeastern regions, where localized heavy rainfall could occur.

Coastal and southeastern areas may also see scattered showers, though these are expected to be less intense.

File image of Kenya Met headquarters

This comes a week after Kenya Met warned of heavy rainfall and flooding in some parts of the country this month.

In a statement on Thursday April 2, the Met Department noted that this month will mark the peak of the March-April-May long rains season.

According to the weatherman, rainfall will be slightly lower in the first half of the month but increase towards the end of the month.

"Rainfall is expected to be slightly depressed in the first half of the month but enhanced towards the end, with occasional afternoon and evening storms likely across the country," read part of the statement.

The department highlighted that the Highlands East and West of the Rift Valley, Lake Victoria Basin, Rift Valley, and parts of North-western Kenya will experience near-average rainfall during the period.

North-eastern Kenya, especially northern Marsabit, Wajir, and Mandera counties, will experience above-average rainfall, while near- to below-average rainfall is expected in most of the South-Eastern Lowlands, isolated areas in the Highlands East of the Rift Valley, and parts of North-western and North-eastern Kenya.

The weatherman warned that the continued rainfall may cause renewed flooding in some areas of the country.

"After severe flooding in March in several parts of the country where rivers burst banks, and drainage systems failed, the continued April rains may cause renewed flooding in some areas," the department stated.

KMD advised water agencies to maintain round-the-clock monitoring of river levels and clear clogged drainage and riparian obstructions.

The department also cautioned residents in Northern Kenya counties to avoid riverbanks and heed relocation orders as the region will experience above-average rainfall.

Further, the department said heavy rainfall events may result in road wash-outs and disrupt transport.

"Transport agencies should pre-position road maintenance teams, repair damaged culverts, and issue travel advisories for flood-prone corridors. County governments should grade rural roads and reinforce drainage before heavy showers occur," the statement added.