Editor's Review The Media Council of Kenya (MCK) is set to convene the first Pan-African Media Summit from May 13 to 14, attracting participants from over 20 countries.

The Media Council of Kenya (MCK) is set to convene the first Pan-African Media Summit from May 13 to 14, attracting participants from over 20 countries.

In a statement on Thursday, April 16, MCK CEO David Omwoyo said the summit would bring together leading voices in the media industry, including editors, journalists, scholars, and other stakeholders.

The event is being organised through a strong coalition that includes the Kenya Editors Guild (KEG), the Kenya Union of Journalists (KUJ), and the Association of Media Women in Kenya (AMWIK).

"The Summit will bring together editors, journalists, media stakeholders and scholars from across Africa to talk about the state of media on the continent, the opportunities, the challenges and what the future of journalism looks like," the statement read.

Omwoyo explained that the summit comes at a time when the media industry is grappling with profound changes.

He said the rise of artificial intelligence, the dominance of digital platforms, and shifting consumer habits are reshaping how information is produced and consumed.

While the developments offer new opportunities, Omwoyo argued that they have also accelerated the spread of misinformation and placed significant pressure on traditional media business models.

File image of David Omwoyo

Against this backdrop, Omwoyo noted that the summit will focus on actionable solutions aimed at strengthening the sector.

Omwoyo stated that discussions will centre on practical strategies to address the most pressing issues facing the industry.

"The Summit, themed 'Information Integrity, Digital Platforms and Media in Africa', is designed to cut through the noise and focus on practical solutions. Participants will explore ways to strengthen media viability, protect information integrity and uphold the professional and ethical standards that journalism depends on," the statement added.

The outcomes of the summit are expected to contribute to building stronger, more resilient media systems across Africa.

Stakeholders interested in attending the Pan-African Media Summit can register here.

This comes two weeks after MCK opened applications for its May-July 2026 Media Industrial Attachment Programme.

In a statement on Monday, March 30, the council explained the collaborative nature of the initiative and its focus on equipping students with practical skills ahead of graduation.

The attachment programme will run for a period of three months, from May to July 2026.

It targets students pursuing degrees or diplomas in Journalism, Media Studies, Communications, Digital Communication, and Corporate Communication, provided they meet the outlined eligibility criteria.

To qualify, applicants must be final-year students who require an industrial attachment as part of their graduation requirements from a recognised university or college.

Candidates are also required to submit a recommendation letter issued within the last two months by their institution, clearly indicating the period of attachment needed.

In addition, applicants must provide their academic transcripts for the current academic year, a valid student identification card, and a valid MCK Student Press Card for 2026.

The council has also made it mandatory for applicants to include a sample of journalistic work, which may consist of published online articles, school assignments, or other relevant media projects.

Successful candidates will be placed in recognised media and communication outlets across Kenya, where they will gain experience in various areas of specialisation.

These include print journalism, broadcast media such as radio and television, technical and production roles, as well as digital content creation.