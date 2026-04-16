Editor's Review Nairobi-based outsourcing firm Sama has announced a redundancy process that will affect more than 1,000 workers.

Nairobi-based outsourcing firm Sama has announced a redundancy process that will affect more than 1,000 workers.

In a statement on Thursday, April 16, the company said it recently received a communication from Meta, notifying it of the termination of their contract.

Following the notice, Sama said it held discussions with the client in an effort to protect jobs at the Nairobi office and across the wider business, but those efforts were unsuccessful.

As a result, the company issued a formal notice of intended redundancy to employees at its Nairobi office on April 16.

The company said the exercise will affect 1,108 employees, many of whom were assigned to the terminated workstream.

"As is standard in our industry, client programs evolve, and we work closely with our partners to manage these transitions responsibly. Our immediate priority is supporting our employees through this change and ensuring continuity across our broader operations," Sama Country Lead and Vice President for Global Delivery, Annepeace Alwala, said.

Alwala added that Sama they are working to support affected employees with care and respect.

"We recognise the significant impact on the team and the local community. We are actively working to support affected employees with care and respect as we always do.

"Our teams receive living wages and full benefits, and have consistently had access to comprehensive wellness resources, full medical benefits, and on-site counselling support by qualified and licensed practitioners," she added.

File image of Annepeace Alwala

This comes months after, Rivatex East Africa SEZ Limited announced mass layoffs affecting both permanent and contract staff.

In an internal memo dated Wednesday, September 3, 2025, Acting Managing Director Stanley Bett said the move was part of an ongoing restructuring process under the leasing framework.

"Following the ongoing restructuring of Rivatex East Africa SEZ Limited under the leasing framework and in accordance with Section 40 of the Employment Act 2007. The Company hereby issues notice of termination of your services on account of redundancy," the memo read.

According to the communication, employees on fixed-term contracts whose terms had lapsed on August 30, 2025, would not have their contracts renewed.

On the other hand, staff on permanent and pensionable terms, as well as those on long-term contracts, would have their employment terminated effective September 3, 2025, with a three-month notice period leading to their last working day on November 30, 2025.

Bett assured the staff that the process would comply with all labour laws and government guidelines provided by the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry.

"The company shall follow the due process provided in all applicable labour laws regarding employment separation on the account of redundancy and guidelines provided by the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry and any other relevant guidelines," the memo added.

In terms of entitlements, employees on fixed-term contracts would be paid salaries up to August 31, 2025, while those on permanent and pensionable or long-term contracts would continue receiving salaries up to November 30, 2025.

All other lawful outstanding dues would also be settled.

Employees had also been directed to complete clearance with the Human Resource Division to facilitate the release of their dues and issuance of certificates of service.

"You are all required to clear with the Human Resource Division as per your respective employment terms to facilitate the release of your dues and issuance of a certificate of service.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors and the Management, I wish to sincerely thank you for your dedicated years of service and wish you success in your future endeavours," the memo concluded.