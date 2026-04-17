Editor's Review The Commission for University Education (CUE) has summoned Mukhisa Kituyi over allegations he made regarding fake degrees at Masinde Muliro University.

The Commission for University Education (CUE) has summoned Mukhisa Kituyi over allegations he made regarding fake degrees at Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology (MMUST).

In a statement on Thursday, April 16, the commission confirmed that it had taken note of the claims and initiated a formal process to establish their validity.

"The Commission for University Education (CUE) took note of media reports attributed to Hon. Dr. Mukhisa Kituyi, on allegations made against Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology (MMUST), arising from a radio interview held on the 31st March 2026," the statement read.

The commission disclosed that it issued a press statement on Friday, April 3, and commenced investigations into the matter.

"As part of the investigation, the Commission requires to engage Dr. Mukhisa Kituyi on the allegations against MMUST. On the 9th April 2026, the Commission sent a communication to Dr. Kituyi using his last known address. However, to date, there is no response," the statement added.

According to CUE, efforts to reach Kituyi directly have not yielded any response, prompting the regulator to escalate the matter through a public notice.

"Therefore, the Commission hereby uses this public forum to invite Hon. Dr. Mukhisa Kituyi to come to the Commission for University offices, between Monday 20th and Friday 24th April 2026, to furnish the Commission with further information and supporting evidence in relation to the assertions made during the said interview about Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology," the statement concluded.

File image of Mukhisa Kituyi

Earlier in the month, CUE formed a multidisciplinary team of experts to investigate allegations of fake degree awards at Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology.

In a statement on Friday, April 3, the commission expressed concern over the allegations and their potential impact on the integrity of the country’s education system.

"The Commission notes with grave concern recent media reports circulating across various platforms alleging that Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology (MMUST) may have irregularly and fraudulently awarded degrees to individuals who were neither duly admitted nor registered as bona fide students of the institution.

"Such allegations, if proven, constitute a serious breach of academic integrity and pose a significant threat to public confidence in Kenya's higher education system," the statement read.

CUE explained the steps already taken to address the matter, including the formation of an expert team to carry out investigations.

"In response, and in accordance with its statutory mandate, the Commission has initiated an investigation to establish the facts surrounding the matter. A multidisciplinary team of experts has been constituted to undertake a comprehensive and objective review of the allegations," the statement added.

CUE also assured that appropriate action would be taken against any individuals or entities found responsible.

"Any individuals or entities found culpable of misconduct will be held accountable, and appropriate action will be taken in accordance with the applicable legal and regulatory frameworks," the statement further read.