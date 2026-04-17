Editor's Review Sifuna and the Linda Mwananchi team will first attend a church service before proceeding to the rally.

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, on Friday, April 17, announced the venue for the Linda Mwananchi rally in Nakuru.

Sifuna revealed that the rally would be held on Sunday, April 19, at the Mazembe Grounds.

He disclosed that the tour would run for three hours, from 2 p.m to 5 p.m and invited supporters to join the rally.

"Plan for Sunday. You said you are usually around Nakuru (Form ya Sunday, ulisema unakuaga Nakuru)," he tweeted.

Notably, the Linda Mwananchi leaders will first attend a church service in the city before the political rally.

A file image of the poster shared by ODM SG Edwin Sifuna



Sifuna said he and other leaders aligned with the faction would attend a service at the Kivunbini PAG Church in Nakuru Town West Constituency.

Vihiga Senator Godfrey Ososti has also confirmed he will attend the Nakuru Tour, hinting that the team will mobilise Kenyans to register as voters during the drive.

Other leaders expected include Siaya Governor James Orengo, Embakasi East MP Babu Owino, Senator Richard Onyonka, Saboti MP Caleb Amisi, and Suba South MP Caroli Omondi.

In an interview with Herman Manyora, Sifuna had intimated that Kenyans had supported their countrywide tours by donating funds through the platform on the Linda Mwananchi website.

The Nairobi Senator added that others volunteered to help in preparing for the rallies and donated equipment such as sound systems and campaign trailers.

He expressed gratitude to the people for their support and assured them that he would not betray them by joining those he was fighting against.

After Nakuru, the Linda Mwananchi Group will hold a rally in Kisumu. The faction made it clear that they would not be intimidated from visiting any part of the country following Osotsi's attack.

The Senator, who has fully recovered after the ordeal, defended the people of Kisumu. He explained that the attack was a single case of goons and did not represent the people from the county.