Editor's Review Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested two suspects and recovered a firearm stolen from a police officer.

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested two suspects and recovered a firearm stolen from a police officer.

In a statement on Friday, April 17, DCI said the two suspects, Cyrus Mureithi Mburu and Peter Kangethe, were nabbed during an intelligence-led operation in Ongata Rongai, Kajiado County.

“Detectives from DCI Kajiado North, working jointly with officers from Ngong Police Station, have arrested two suspects and recovered a firearm previously robbed from a police officer.

“The intelligence-led operation, conducted in Kware and Mandazi Road areas within Rongai town, led to the arrest of Cyrus Mureithi Mburu (54) and Peter Kangethe (49),” read the statement.

A search conducted at Mburu’s residence led to the recovery of a magazine loaded with 15 rounds of 9mm ammunition and a half-litre of gun oil.

File image of a pistol and handcuffs recovered in Ongata Rongai.

The DCI detectives also recovered a Ceska pistol, which was robbed from an officer attached to the Security of Government Buildings (SGB).

“Detectives also recovered two imitation firearms, a pair of handcuffs, keys and a Maasai sword. All items have been secured as exhibits,” DCI added.

The two suspects are currently in custody at Ngong Police Station pending arraignment, as investigations continue.

This comes a week after detectives arrested two suspects and recovered a homemade firearm in Migori County.

The DCI officers raided the residence of a 51-year-old suspect, James Mukwabe Soko, at Makerero Village after receiving intel.

A search of the residence led to the recovery of a homemade firearm concealed under a sofa set, alongside one round of ammunition wrapped in aluminium foil.

The detectives also recovered a twisted metal rod, a blue balaclava mask, a dotted dera dress, a black Marvin, and a black jacket used to conceal the weapon.

The suspect subsequently led officers to the residence of his accomplice, where Daniel Muronge Rioba was arrested.