Editor's Review Nairobi Regional Police Commander Issa Mohamud has cautioned members of the public against participating in protests over the surge in fuel prices.

Nairobi Regional Police Commander Issa Mohamud has cautioned members of the public against participating in what he described as unlawful demonstrations in the Central Business District (CBD).

The warning, issued on Friday, April 17, follows online mobilisation, with organisers calling for mass action on Tuesday, April 21, in response to the continued surge in fuel prices.

According to Mohamud, authorities have not received any formal communication or notification from those behind the planned protests.

He emphasized that any gathering that does not follow the legal procedures risks being deemed illegal, potentially attracting police intervention.

This comes days after President William Ruto addressed calls for nationwide protests over the rising cost of fuel, urging leaders and citizens to pursue practical solutions.

Speaking on Wednesday, April 15, he dismissed the need for protests in addressing the issue, suggesting thoughtful and strategic approaches to the challenge.

"There are others saying that because fuel prices have increased globally, they will hold protests in the country. I want to ask, if they protest, will the cost of fuel decrease? We must use our brains to find ways to reduce the price of fuel," he said.

File image of an attendant at a fuel station

Earlier Wednesday, former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua had issued a warning to Ruto, threatening nationwide mass action if urgent measures were not taken to address the rising cost of fuel.

Speaking during a press briefing, Gachagua, on behalf of the opposition coalition, gave the government a seven-day ultimatum to act on a series of demands aimed at reducing fuel prices and addressing what he described as a worsening fuel crisis.

The opposition called for the immediate convening of a special sitting of the National Assembly to debate the controversial government-to-government (G-to-G) fuel import arrangement, which they blame for the recent surge in pump prices.

"President William Ruto, you must immediately instruct the National Assembly speaker to convene a special sitting to scrap G-to-G," Gachagua stated.

Gachagua and his allies further outlined several measures they believe would help ease the financial burden on Kenyans, including scrapping the G-to-G fuel import deal.

Others were reducing or removing fuel-related taxes such as VAT and the road maintenance levy, suspending the Affordable Housing Levy and NSSF deductions, and redirecting funds from major government projects to cushion consumers.

The opposition argued that these steps are necessary following the latest fuel price review by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority, which pushed petrol and diesel prices above Ksh200 per litre.

Gachagua warned that failure by the government to act within the given timeline would trigger nationwide protests across the country.

"If there is no action taken on the part of William Ruto, we shall announce further measures to the people of Kenya to force William Ruto and the National Assembly to act in the best interest of the people of Kenya," the United Opposition warned.

Later, on Wednesday night, the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) announced revised retail fuel prices following a change in VAT.

In a statement, the regulator said the new pricing will apply from April 16 to May 14, 2026.

In the latest review, pump prices for Super Petrol and Diesel in Nairobi have decreased by Ksh9.37 and Ksh10.21 per litre respectively.

As such, super petrol, diesel and kerosene now retail at Ksh197.60, Ksh196.63 and Ksh152.78 respectively in Nairobi.

"The pump price per litre in Nairobi of Super Petrol and Diesel decreases by Ksh9.37/litre and Ksh10.21/litre respectively while that of Kerosene remains unchanged.

"Consequently, the level of subsidy on Kerosene reduces from the current Ksh108.10/litre to Ksh96.56/litre," the statement read in part.