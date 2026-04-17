Editor's Review The County Government of Siaya has issued a public health alert following a confirmed outbreak of anthrax in neighbouring Vihiga County.

The County Government of Siaya has issued a public health alert following a confirmed outbreak of anthrax in neighbouring Vihiga County, raising concerns over a possible cross-border spread into areas bordering Gem Sub-County.

In a statement on Friday, April 17, the county government confirmed that it has already rolled out emergency protocols to contain any potential spread.

"In response, the County has activated a coordinated One Health emergency response, including heightened surveillance, rapid response teams, livestock movement control, and targeted vaccination in high-risk areas," the statement read in part.

Authorities have urged residents to adhere strictly to safety guidelines aimed at minimizing exposure and preventing infections.

Members of the public have been cautioned against consuming uninspected meat, handling animals that die suddenly, or engaging in unauthorized slaughter.

Residents are also advised to promptly report any sudden livestock deaths to veterinary officers or relevant local authorities.

Additionally, anyone experiencing symptoms such as skin sores, swelling, black lesions, fever, or any unusual illness after handling animals or consuming meat is encouraged to seek immediate medical attention.

File image of the Siaya County Referral Hospital

Health officials emphasized the seriousness of the disease but reassured the public that it can be effectively managed if detected early.

"Anthrax is a serious but preventable and treatable disease when detected early. Health facilities and veterinary teams across the County are on high alert.

"We urge all residents, especially in border areas, to remain vigilant and cooperate fully with response teams," the statement added.

This comes weeks after Uganda’s Ministry of Health dismissed social media claims suggesting the country is experiencing an outbreak of the Nipah virus.

The clarification followed the circulation of a viral video online, which authorities say contains false and misleading information.

In a statement on Tuesday, February 3, the ministry said the content of the video does not reflect the reality on the ground.

The health body outlined the current surveillance situation, reassuring citizens and stakeholders that monitoring systems across the country remain active and effective.

The ministry clarified that no signs of the virus have been detected through any of the country’s established health monitoring mechanisms.

"The Ministry of Health informs the public, partners, and the international community that a video circulating on social media alleging an outbreak of Nipah virus in Uganda is false.

"Uganda has not registered any case or outbreak of Nipah virus. The country's surveillance systems, including event-based surveillance, community reporting structures, and the national laboratory network, remain fully functional. To date, no alerts, samples, or laboratory results suggestive of Nipah virus have been received or confirmed," the statement read.

Health officials also warned about the dangers of misinformation, noting that the spread of unverified claims can disrupt public confidence and hinder legitimate health work.

"The public is therefore advised to disregard the circulating video and avoid sharing unverified information. Misinformation can generate unnecessary fear, cause panic, and undermine ongoing public health efforts," the statement added.