Editor's Review IEBC has announced that more than 1.3 million Kenyans have registered as new voters in the ongoing Enhanced Continuous Voter Registration (ECVR) exercise.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has announced that more than 1.3 million Kenyans have registered as new voters in the ongoing Enhanced Continuous Voter Registration (ECVR) exercise.

In an update on Friday, April 17, the commission expressed pride in the growing participation, saying the registration drive has not only boosted voter numbers but also reflected the public’s determination to take part in governance.

"Since the launch of this national drive on 30th March 2026, we have not only witnessed numbers being added on the Register, but also the unmistakable heartbeat of a nation resolute in shaping its own democratic destiny," the statement read.

IEBC confirmed that a total of 1,370,930 new voters have been registered between March 30 and April 16, highlighting the scale of the exercise.

"The Commission extends its deepest gratitude to the 1,370,930 Kenyans who have registered as new voters since the commencement of EVR on 30th March 2026 to 16th April 2026.

"Since the last update of 9th April 2026, the Commission has recorded an increase of 495,429 new registrations - many of them are young first-time voters signaling their commitment to participate in the electoral process," the statement added.

File image of IEBC Chair Erastus Edung Ethekon

In addition to new registrations, IEBC recorded 92,602 voter transfers and 1,969 updates of voter particulars during the same period.

IEBC further highlighted the broad geographic and demographic reach of the exercise, pointing to participation across the country, including elderly citizens.

"From the bustling streets of Nairobi to the remote reaches of Kwale, where even elders aged over 80 have come forward to register, the message is clear: Kenya is ready. This surge in registration is a strong affirmation of confidence and faith in our democracy," the statement continued.

With the ECVR exercise set to end on April 28, IEBC warned that the subsequent return to constituency-based registration could limit access for some groups.

"The Commission cautions that the standard Constituency-based CVR presents access challenges, particularly for citizens in marginalized and far-flung regions as well as for Persons with Disabilities (PWDs)," the statement further read.

IEBC urged Kenyans to take advantage of the current nationwide accessibility before the window closes.

"This ECVR presents a window for accessible service and eligible Kenyans are urged to take advantage of it while it remains open.

"With only 11 days remaining, the Commission calls upon all eligible Kenyans who are yet to register, to take advantage of this opportunity and contribute to an inclusive and representative voter register," the statement noted.

This comes a week after IEBC clarified why some voters are seeing 'Not Applicable (N/A)' in the polling station and stream sections when verifying their registration details.

In a communication on Tuesday, April 7, the commission explained that the 'N/A' status appears because the voter registration exercise is still ongoing.

According to IEBC, at this stage, voters are already captured in the system, but the allocation of specific polling stations and streams has not yet been finalized.

The commission explained that once the voter registration process concludes, all registration and polling centres will be organized into streams.

Each of the streams will accommodate a maximum of 700 voters.

"The Final Register will be published with your specific polling station and stream number," the commission stated.