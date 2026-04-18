Editor's Review Oscar Sudi has hit out at a section of his colleagues in UDA over alleged interference in the affairs of ODM.

Kapsaret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi has hit out at a section of his colleagues in the United Democratic Alliance over alleged interference in the affairs of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).

Speaking on April 17 in Salgaa, Nakuru County, during a youth and women empowerment fund drive, Sudi cautioned leaders within his party against what he termed unnecessary public commentary on ODM affairs.

He said both UDA and ODM operate within a broad-based arrangement and share a clear history of where they have come from and a common vision of where they are going, adding that those unfamiliar with how the arrangement was formed should avoid speaking excessively on the matter.

“Today, UDA, ODM, and many others are part of a broad-based arrangement. As one of the founders of UDA, I want to say that we, as UDA, together with ODM and this broad-based formation, know where we have come from and where we are going. I want to tell my colleagues in UDA who are speaking too much: leave ODM alone to organise their own house. I also want to tell those in UDA that I won’t mention names to stop being overzealous and talking too much. You are speaking excessively,” Sudi said.

He added that any issues arising within the coalition should be addressed through formal channels and structured engagement between leaders rather than public exchanges.

“As UDA and ODM, if we have an issue, we will sit down and resolve it. The leaders will meet and agree. You should stop interfering in ODM’s affairs, leave that alone,” he said.

Sudi’s remarks came a day after the ODM party issued a statement demanding respect from UDA amid discussions on zoning.

In a press briefing called by Party Leader Oburu Odinga, ODM accused a section of UDA leaders of making derogatory statements aimed at undermining the party.

ODM Central Committee members at a presser in Nairobi on 16 April 2026.

Reading the committee’s position, Deputy Secretary General Catherine Omanyo said the remarks were uncalled for and had caused tension within the party.

“The Central Committee noted with concern the goings on and the unwarranted public utterances by some senior officials of the party aimed at causing anxiety and disquiet among our members.

“As a party that believes in its principles, ideology, and the foundation on which it was founded, we demand respect from the UDA party,” Omanyo said.

The tension between ODM and UDA has largely centred on zoning, where leaders from both sides disagree on how to approach the 2027 elections. The proposal suggests ODM would stay out of UDA strongholds, while UDA would avoid ODM-dominated areas.

ODM Chair Gladys Wanga and Suna East MP Junet Mohamed have backed maintaining ODM’s current parliamentary seats, while Suba South MP Millie Odhiambo has argued that zoning undermines fair electoral competition.

Lang’ata MP Phelix Jalang'o Odiwuor has also expressed opposition to zoning, saying it would limit democratic choice.

Meanwhile, Oburu, on 17 April, said ODM will not compete directly with the UDA in the 2027 elections as part of proposed coalition zoning arrangements.

Speaking in Kisumu County, the ODM Leader said zoning would be a key issue in ongoing coalition discussions with UDA.

"Zoning is just one of the tools for achieving what we want. For instance, in Luo Nynaza, Nairobi, Kakamega, Kilifi, and Busia, the majority of MPs, MCAs, and Governors are members of ODM, and we are not ready to cede those positions.

"We will compete fiercely with other parties. What we are simply saying is that we do not want to compete with the people we are going into partnership with," he reiterated.