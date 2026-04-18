Editor's Review "There is a rising trend among young leaders who address the President as if he were their girlfriend."

Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot was without remorse when he clapped back at Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna for allegedly calling President William Ruto a criminal.

Speaking in Migori County, Cheruiyot stated that Sifuna and other youthful leaders had crossed the line by openly disrespecting and disparaging President Ruto.

He argued that the leaders were making a fool of themselves in their efforts to look macho in the public eye.

The Senate Majority Leader argued that Sifuna had no moral authority to criticise the President and sensationally claimed that the Linda Mwannchi Group was a bedrock of criminals.

"There is a rising trend among young leaders who address the President as if he were their girlfriend. There is a big difference between being brave and being stupid; they are being stupid.

A file image of Senator Aaron Cheruiyot addressing the people of Homa Bay County.



"The other day I heard one of them, and I am happy you removed him as SG, calling the President a criminal. I know very well who the criminals are between Ruto and these thugs calling themselves Linda Mwananchi," he stated.

Cheruiyot left no stone unturned as he accused the Linda Mwananchi leaders of engaging in criminal activities, but did not mention any names.

"I know them very well. The group is full of conmen, wash-wash merchants, and people who shoot DJs for playing the wrong song. Which Kenya will Sifuna and his Linda Mwananchi group protect?

"These are individuals whom even the governors have branded as extortionists," the Senator added.

He opined that Sifuna and his faction were puppets of former President Uhuru Kenyatta, whom he alleged funds the Linda Mwananchi team.

Cheruiyot questioned why Sifuna had a lot to say about Ruto, yet he spoke no evil about Uhuru, for the atrocities he committed against Kenyans.

His response came after the embattled ODM Secretary General claimed that it was criminal for President Ruto to lie to Kenyans about the fuel situation in the country and promise containment measures.

During an interview with Herman Manyora, Sifuna urged Kenyans not to re-elect Ruto to office, citing his negative reputation and his tenure in office.