Editor's Review EACC conducted a targeted raid in Embu County as it intensifies its crackdown on corruption within the National Youth Service (NYS).

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) conducted a targeted raid in Embu County as it intensifies its crackdown on corruption within the National Youth Service (NYS).

In a statement, EACC said the operation, carried out on Friday, April 17, focused on Mavvel Hotel in Embu Town and is linked to investigations involving senior NYS officials, including procurement personnel accused of engaging in irregular dealings with the agency.

The commission explained that the probe centers on allegations of conflict of interest and abuse of office by top NYS officials, who are suspected of doing business with the institution through affiliated companies, leading to massive financial losses.

"The Commission is investigating allegations of conflict of interest and abuse of office involving several senior NYS officials who are suspected to have traded with the NYS through various companies, resulting in payments totaling approximately KES 2 billion between the 2019/2020 and 2024/2025 financial years," the statement read in part.

File image of EACC CEO Abdi Mohamud

According to EACC, the search operation, executed under a court order, targeted David Mbogo Muthee, the Head of Procurement at the NYS Training School in Gilgil, alongside his associate Naftali Kiperu.

Authorities believe the two may hold key information and evidence tied to the suspected fraudulent transactions.

Investigators confirmed that the raid yielded crucial material expected to strengthen the ongoing case.

EACC indicated that the outcome of the investigations will determine the next course of action, including possible prosecutions and recovery of illicit wealth.

"Upon conclusion of the inquiry, the findings will inform appropriate action, including the prosecution of any culpable persons and/or the recovery of unexplained wealth and proceeds of corruption," the statement concluded.

This comes weeks after EACC officers arrested an officer from the Kilifi County Government for allegedly demanding a bribe to approve a construction project.

In a statement on Friday, March 27, EACC said the revenue officer attached to the Approvals Section in Watamu Municipality allegedly demanded Ksh435,000 from an entrepreneur.

The victim filed a complaint with the EACC, notifying the agency of the inflated construction approval costs.

"According to the complainant, county revenue officers demanded Ksh73,000 for wall construction and Ksh362,000 for other structures. The amount is said to have been deliberately inflated for personal financial gain," the statement read in part.

EACC launched a probe and confirmed the allegations made by the complainant.

"Preliminary investigations confirmed a bribe demand of Ksh400,000. An operation was subsequently mounted on March 26, 2026, leading to the arrest of the suspect at the Watamu municipal offices," the statement continued.

Consequently, officers from the EACC arrested the suspect on allegations of bribery and abuse of office.

The accused was presented at the EACC Upper Coast Regional Office in Malindi for processing and later taken to Malindi Police Station.

However, the County Official was released on a cash bail of Ksh20,000 pending the conclusion of investigations.

EACC cautioned public officers against engaging in corrupt practices.