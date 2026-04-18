Editor's Review The recognition comes close to a year after Major General Bernard Waliaula took over the leadership of the Kenya Air Force.

Kenya Air Force commander, Major General Bernard Waliaula, has been feted with a prestigious recognition for his scholarly excellence.

On Friday, April 17, the commander was honoured with induction into the International Honour Roll at Air University in Montgomery.

According to Kenya Defence Forces (KDF), the feat is regarded as one of the United States Air Force’s highest accolades for international graduates.

"The honour is reserved for exceptional officers who demonstrate outstanding academic achievement and exemplary leadership, and who go on to serve at the highest levels of command in their home countries," read a statement from the military.

Waliaula earned the award through outstanding performance in his Grade 3 and Grade 1 staff courses in 1996 and 2011, respectively, and through a distinguished career marked by significant contributions to the Kenya Air Force.

While celebrating Waliaula's milestone, KDF noted that his induction stands as a resounding testament to visionary leadership, mastery of the profession, and an unshakable devotion to duty.

According to the military, the recognition places the Kenyab Air Force commander within an elite circle of military figures whose influence extends across borders, shaping the trajectory of global security and cooperation.

It is also an indication of the Kenyan military's growing influence not only in the East African region but also beyond the African continent.

"Beyond individual achievement, the recognition reflects the rising influence of the Kenya Defence Forces in the global arena. It highlights sustained investment in advanced military education, leadership development, and international partnerships, key pillars that continue to position Kenya as a credible and respected contributor to regional and global stability," KDF said.

Major General Bernard Waliaula was inducted into the International Honour Roll at Air University, Montgomery.

Waliaula joined the military journey in 1987. He was commissioned in April 1988 after completing Officer Cadet Training.

His academic pedigree is equally impressive. He is a graduate of the College of Defence Studies in China, where he attained a Master’s in National Security Strategy, and of the United States Air University, from which he holds a Master’s in Military Operational Art and Science.

Complementing the degrees are numerous specialised military courses that sharpened his operational acumen and broadened his strategic outlook.

Throughout his career, Waliaula has held pivotal command and staff roles across the Kenya Air Force and the wider Defence Forces.

His appointments have included leading an Air Defence Squadron, serving as Base Adjutant, commanding the Base Administration Wing, and overseeing Supply and Work Services at Air Force Headquarters.

He also contributed to the intellectual development of senior officers as College Secretary at the National Defence College. Later, as Commander of Laikipia Air Base, the country’s foremost fighter base, he reinforced operational readiness and safeguarded Kenya’s aerial dominance.

In July 2022, he ascended to the rank of Major General and assumed the post of Director General of Defence National Security Industries, where he spearheaded innovation and efficiency in Kenya’s defence manufacturing sector, advancing national self-reliance.

His exemplary service has been recognized with numerous decorations, including the Chief of the Order of the Burning Spear (CBS).

On June 27, 2025, his career reached a new pinnacle when he was appointed Commander of the Kenya Air Force.

In this capacity, he now leads the Service in protecting national airspace, driving modernisation, and ensuring the force remains motivated, professional, and technologically agile.