Editor's Review The new fares revised upwardly will be in force starting Monday, April 20.

Bus network Easy Coach has unveiled new fare rates to its customers in light of hike in fuel prices.

The company, which is headquartered in Nairobi, has most of its destinations across the Western Kenya region.

In a communique Saturday, April 18, Easy Coach announced a 9% to 10% increment occasioned by the costly fuel.

For instance, a route that previously cost Ksh1,600 one way will now cost Ksh1,800, adding up to Ksh3,600 for a round trip, up from Ksh3,200.

A route that cost Ksh1,400 one-way will be Ksh1,550.

The new prices would be in force starting Monday, April 20.

Below is the new fare chart:

Revised fares by Easy Coach.

The move by Easy Coach came days after a similar measure by rival company Ena Coach.

On April 15, Ena Coach announced new passenger fare adjustments in response to the recent rise in fuel prices.

In a statement issued, the company explained that the revision was necessary to sustain operations and uphold service quality amid mounting costs.

Under the updated structure, fares from Nairobi to upcountry destinations via Narok were set at Ksh1,700, while the Nairobi-Nakuru route would cost Ksh1,800.

Travel between Nairobi and Mombasa was revised to Ksh2,000.

Other changes included Ksh700 for the Kisii-Kisumu route and Ksh3,000 for trips linking Mombasa with various upcountry destinations.

Acknowledging the potential strain on passengers, Ena Coach emphasised that the decision was made with careful consideration, prioritising continuity of service and operational sustainability.

On April 14, the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) announced revised fuel prices, which would be in force from April 15 through May 14.

Under the new adjustments, diesel went up by Ksh40.30 per litre, while super petrol increasing by Ksh28.69 per litre. Kerosene prices remained unchanged.

In Nairobi, the revised retail prices shot to Ksh206.97 for a litre of Super Petrol, Ksh206.84 for Diesel, and Ksh152.78 for Kerosene.

EPRA noted that the latest pricing reflects applicable tax elements as well as recent legislative changes impacting the petroleum industry.

The revision sparked uproar from a section of Kenyans who blasted the government for failing to cushion the common citizenry, whose cost of living would skyrocket as an aftermath of the prices' revision.

In his defence, President William Ruto explained that the prices were as a result of forces beyond Kenya's control.

He cited the disruptions in oil supply caused by the crisis in the Middle East.

However, he sanctioned the reduction of the Value Added Tax (VAT) on fuel from 13% to 8% to cushion Kenyans.

Consequently, EPRA adjusted the retail fuel prices.

In its announcement on Wednesday, April 15, the regulator confirmed that the revised rates would be in effect from April 16 to May 14.

The latest review showed a drop in pump prices, with Super Petrol falling by Ksh9.37 per litre and Diesel by Ksh10.21 per litre in Nairobi.

Consequently, the new retail prices per litre in the capital reduced to Ksh197.60 for Super Petrol, Ksh196.63 for Diesel, and Ksh152.78 for Kerosene.