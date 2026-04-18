Editor's Review A 25-year-old man has reportedly died while in police custody at Malindi Police Station under unclear circumstances.

A 25-year-old man has reportedly died while in police custody at Malindi Police Station under unclear circumstances.

The incident comes shortly after his arrest by detectives investigating an abduction case involving a 17-year-old girl in Malindi Sub-County.

In an update on Saturday, April 18, human rights lobby VOCAL Africa cited police reports indicating that the deceased, identified as Lucky Odhiambo Okoth, was found dead inside his cell.

"According to police reports, 25 years old Lucky Odhiambo Okoth was found dangling on an improvised rope made from pieces of clothes inside a cell at Malindi Police Station in the morning of Friday 17th April 2025," Hussein Khalid said.

Khalid further pointed to the conditions under which he was being held, noting that he was isolated despite other detainees being present at the station.

"The report says there were 21 other prisoners at the station but that Lucky was in one cell alone," he added.

Okoth had earlier been arrested by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in connection with the abduction of a minor.

Authorities said the case began as a missing person report before escalating into a serious criminal investigation.

"The minor was reported missing on April 12, 2026, by her father, a senior officer serving at GK Prison Malindi. Preliminary investigations revealed that the girl had been communicating with unknown individuals using two mobile phone numbers prior to her disappearance," the statement read.

File image of Lucky Okoth

According to investigators, the situation quickly turned into a ransom-driven abduction case after the suspect allegedly contacted the family demanding payment and issuing threats.

Detectives traced the suspect to the Muyeye area in Malindi town through forensic analysis and intelligence-led operations, leading to his arrest and the rescue of the victim.

"The 17-year-old girl was safely rescued and has been reunited with her relieved family. She has since been taken to a medical facility for necessary examination and care," the statement added.

This comes days after Kenya Forest Service (KFS) moved to take disciplinary action following the death of a man who was allegedly assaulted by its officers after his arrest in Kangaita, Kirinyaga County.

According to reports, the deceased, identified as David Munene, was arrested by forest officers in Kangaita for allegedly cutting forest produce illegally.

It is claimed that during his arrest, he was brutally assaulted before being taken to Kerugoya Police Station.

While appearing in court the following day, Munene reportedly raised his hands and informed the magistrate that he had been struck on the head and was in pain, prompting the court to order immediate medical attention.

Doctors at Kerugoya Level 5 Hospital later discovered internal bleeding after conducting a head scan. Due to a lack of ICU space, his family transferred him to Embu Level 5 Hospital for further treatment.

However, just a day later, on Wednesday, April 8, his family received news that he had died.

A post-mortem examination confirmed that the cause of death was multiple injuries resulting from blunt force trauma.

In a statement on Thursday, April 16, KFS confirmed that action had been taken against officers involved, stating that two rangers had been subjected to disciplinary measures following the incident.

"Kenya Forest Service has taken disciplinary measures against two Forest Rangers in Kangaita Forest station, Kirinyaga County. This follows the demise of a forest offender Mr David Munene, who was arrested on 30th March, 2026 for illegally cutting forest produce," the statement read.

KFS noted that such conduct goes against its operational standards and training, stressing that officers are expected to uphold human rights in the course of their duties.

"The Service does not condone brutality against members of the public and Forest Rangers are trained on how to handle offenders through Human Rights -Based Approach, and hence bear personal responsibility for any harm caused to the public," the statement added.