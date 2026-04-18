Editor's Review The National Police Service (NPS) has issued a notice over a traffic snarl-up affecting key routes in Mombasa.

The National Police Service (NPS) has issued a notice over a traffic snarl-up affecting key routes in Mombasa.

In a statement on Saturday, April 18, NPS said the congestion has been reported along the busy Saba Saba, Buxton, and Nyali Bridge corridors.

The police explained that the gridlock is being caused by construction activities currently underway between Nyali Bridge and Kengeleni.

"This has been caused by the ongoing construction of pillars between Nyali Bridge and Kengeleni, which is expected to take several weeks," the statement read.

In response to the situation, NPS said it has stepped up efforts to manage traffic and restore normal flow, including deploying additional officers to the affected areas.

"The NPS is working with relevant agencies to restore normal traffic flow. Additional police officers have been deployed to the area and will take stern action against anyone violating traffic rules," the statement added.

Motorists have also been urged to cooperate with traffic authorities and adopt measures aimed at reducing congestion and enhancing road safety.

"We urge motorists to exercise patience and maintain lane discipline, to consider alternative routes to ease congestion, and to enhance safety," the statement further read.

Meanwhile, authorities have implemented a diversion along the Kisauni-Malindi-Mombasa Road to help ease pressure on the affected routes.

Drivers are currently being redirected towards Mishomoroni, with an exit at the Kisauni junction.

File image of a traffic snarl-up

This comes barely a day after the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) issued an advisory to motorists following flooding along a key section of the Mai Mahiu - Suswa - Narok Road.

In a notice on Thursday, April 16, the agency confirmed that sections of the road had been affected by flooding and silt accumulation

"The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) wishes to notify motorists that this evening the Mai Mahiu - Suswa - Narok (B7) Road experienced flooding and silt deposition on several sections at Kedong Ranch near Suswa," the notice read.

KeNHA noted that emergency response teams are already on the ground working to restore normal traffic flow, with efforts underway to clear the affected sections and reopen the road.

Motorists were cautioned against attempting to cross flooded sections, with KeNHA emphasising the risks posed by fast-moving water and unstable road surfaces.

"Motorists are advised to avoid driving through flooded areas and to strictly follow instructions from police officers and traffic marshals to prevent being swept away or getting stuck in silt deposits," the notice added.

KeNHA urged drivers to remain vigilant, especially along high-risk stretches of the road.

"As the area continues to receive heavy rainfall, motorists are urged to exercise extreme caution when driving along various sections of the road, particularly between Naivasha ICD (Km 14) and Suswa Ranch (Km 39)," the notice further read.

To ease congestion and enhance safety, motorists have been advised to use the Narok - Njoro - Nakuru Road.