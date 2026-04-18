Editor's Review The government had granted amnesty to riders whose motorbikes were impounded on account of petty offences.

Nyanza regional police commander Gisiri Nyamohanga has sanctioned the release of hundreds of motorbikes held by the police.

Speaking Saturday, April 18, the Administration Police Service (APS) commandant ordered her juniors to release the motorbikes of riders who committed petty offences.

Nyamohanga's directive is in line with the amnesty granted by President William Ruto who ordered the release of the motorbikes impounded by police but not linked to serious criminal activities.

She addressed the directive to sub-county police commanders and the officers commanding the police stations across the Nyanza to release the motorbikes.

"I, the Regional Police Commander of Kisumu, in direct alignment with the presidential directive and the orders from PS Interior Dr. Raymond Omollo, hereby issue the following command to all Sub-County Commanders and Officers in Charge of Stations (OCSs) across the region," she said.

This came months after Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen announced a nationwide crackdown on sections of boda boda riders accused of involvement in criminal activities.

File photo of boda boda operators.

He explained that certain groups within the sector have been misused to create chaos and inflict harm on innocent citizens.

Security teams have already been instructed to carry out a firm operation, supported by national-level officers, to restore order.

Murkomen noted that the exercise would be conducted impartially, without political influence, and with the sole aim of ensuring peace and stability.

Earlier, law scholar Makau Mutua called for a complete ban on boda bodas in major towns and cities, arguing that motorcycles contribute to disorder, illegality, and indiscipline on urban roads.

He maintained that such practices are incompatible with modern urban environments and should not be tolerated.

The Boda Boda Safety Association of Kenya (BAK) strongly criticised the remarks, describing them as reckless and cautioning that such views endanger the livelihoods of millions of Kenyans.

The association noted that the boda boda industry is far more than a transport alternative, it represents a vital economic lifeline for countless households, particularly among the youth.

BAK urged government leaders to engage constructively with stakeholders to strengthen and regulate the sector, rather than dismiss it outright.

They stressed that collaboration and reform are the way forward to ensure the industry continues to support employment and economic growth.