Editor's Review Kenya Power has announced scheduled power interruptions that will affect parts of Nairobi, Garissa, and Kisumu counties on Sunday

Kenya Power has announced scheduled power interruptions that will affect parts of Nairobi, Garissa, and Kisumu counties on Sunday, April 19.

In a notice on Saturday, April 18, the company said the planned outages will take place between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. in most areas.

In Nairobi County, the outages will impact sections of Nairobi South, specifically parts of Likoni Road, Road C, and Mombasa Road from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Areas to be affected include Ideal Paints, Capitol Laundry, Jakyish Traders, C & P Shoes, Park View Apartments, East Africa Spectre, Panari Hotel, and DTB Mombasa Road.

Other affected areas are Airtel Headquarters on Mombasa Road, Equity Bank (Mombasa Road branch), Express Kenya, Diamond Estate, Balozi Estate, Park Side Towers, and all adjacent customers.

In Nairobi North, power supply will be interrupted in parts of Buruburu and Makadara between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

The affected locations include Mamboleo in Buruburu Phases 4 and 5, Jogoo Road Police Station, The Point Mall, Uhuru Market, Hamza area, Makadara Law Courts, and adjacent customers.

File image of Kenya Power technicians

In the North Eastern region, the outage will affect the whole of Garissa County from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Affected areas and institutions include Garissa Referral Hospital, Garissa Ndogo, Garissa Water Revenue Offices, Garissa Provincial Headquarters, Dobale, Bulla Muzuri, Modika Barracks, and Garissa County Assembly.

Garissa University, Modika Barracks Water Treatment Plant, Bulla Iftin, Madogo, KBC, Garissa Solar, Balambala, the Governor’s Office and Residence, as well as all adjacent customers will also be affected.

Meanwhile, in Kisumu County, parts of the Kenya Re Estate and Ogango areas will experience power outages from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Affected locations include Mamboleo National House, Jomo Kenyatta International Sports Ground, Kenya Re Estate, Agricultural Showground Mamboleo, Ezra Gumbe Primary School, Translake Apartments, Ogango, and all adjacent customers.