Editor's Review Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo has announced that the government plans to enlist boda boda operators as security informants.

Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo has announced that the government plans to enlist boda boda operators as security informants.

Speaking on Saturday, April 18, in Kisumu County after a meeting with stakeholders from the boda boda sector, PS Omollo said the operators offer the last-mile transport connection and interact with millions of Kenyans daily.

PS Omollo noted that the boda boda riders can identify criminals and inform police officers to take appropriate action.

“We have also discussed the need for us to have a close working relationship with our security sector officials, the police, and our national government administration officers, for purposes of better management of security, whether it is in terms of intelligence sharing.

“The Boda Boda sector transports and moves many people, and they are able to pick up who the criminal elements are, who is planning what, who is going to which particular place, or the other. And so far, there has been a very good working relationship,” said PS Omollo.

File image of PS Raymond Omollo.

At the same time, PS Omollo urged the boda boda operators to comply with traffic laws and regulations to better their relationship with the security sector.

“Anyone who is plying the trade of a boda boda operator needs to be identified, registered, and they should have insurance for their motorbike as well as be able to have a driving licence,” the Interior PS added.

This comes months after President William Ruto vowed to support and defend the boda boda business.

Speaking on August 7, 2025, during a meeting with the Boda Boda Association at State House, Nairobi, President Ruto strongly defended the industry, promising that no one would be allowed to threaten or destabilise the boda boda business.

"If there is a leader who has done Harambees, stood with the boda boda business, it is me. No other leader has supported you as I have," Ruto said.

He continued, "During the elections, two groups were at the centre of the talk: Mama mboga and boda boda. No one can threaten those businesses.”