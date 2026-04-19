Editor's Review Media personality Joyce Omondi has announced she is exiting Citizen TV’s gospel show, Rauka, after four years.

Media personality Joyce Omondi has announced she is exiting Citizen TV’s gospel show, Rauka, after four years.

In a statement on Saturday, April 18, Omondi said her final appearance as host will be on Sunday, April 19.

The renowned gospel musician described her time on the Sunday morning gospel show as an honour.

"Tomorrow morning, I host my last show on Rauka. What an honor it has been. See you then for one last sign off," she stated.

This marks the second time Omondi has exited Rauka. She previously hosted the show from 2012 to 2013 before being replaced by musician Kambua.

File image of Joyce Omondi.

Omondi returned to the gospel show in January 2022 following Kambua’s exit from Citizen TV.

The Rauka show airs every Sunday on Citizen TV from 6.00 am to 9.00 am. Omondi hosts the show alongside Ken the Deejay.

This comes a day after Janet Mbugua exited NTV’s Fixing the Nation show after one year.

Mbugua announced her exit from the morning show on Friday, April 17, when she hosted her final show.

The media personality explained that the decision to exit the show was not easy but was due to personal and professional priorities.

“This is my last fixing the nation show. It’s not an easy decision; it was one that was necessary, and I will absolutely miss this family. Just personal and professional priorities needed me to redirect elsewhere,” Mbugua stated.

Following her exit, NTV announced that Fellaris Wambui will replace Mbugua in the morning show.

Announcing the change, co-host Eric Latiff confirmed the incoming presenter and acknowledged Mbugua’s contribution to the program.

"Happy to welcome Fellaris Wambui to Fixing The Nation from Monday, 20th April. She picked the baton from the inimitable Janet Mbugua, who fixed for one year and two months," he said.