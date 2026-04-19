Editor's Review Oburu said Sifuna has discipline issues that ought to be addressed.

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Oburu Oginga has castigated Nairobi senator Edwin Sifuna for not toeing the party line and complying with decisions made by critical organs.

In an interview with a local radio station on Saturday, April 18, the Siaya senator observed that Sifuna has lately been openly defiant.

Despite the defiance, Oburu said the party affairs ought to continue.

Whilst Sifuna could be a key member of the party by virtue of being the secretary general, his individual political leaning can't override the official positions of the party, Oburu said.

He explained that Sifuna had been invited to all important meetings of the party but chose to snub, adding that the meetings went on without his input.

Oburu further accused Sifuna of undertaking activities parallel to the ones officially sanctioned by the party.

ODM leader Oburu Oginga.

He said the embattled secretary general is at liberty to leave but won't be expelled; however, his indifference won't derail the party.

"When the party organises NDC, he comes with a parallel one. When the party organises central and NEC meetings, he does not come. He is invited to all the party functions, but he chooses not to come. What do we do? He is not the Pope. Do you want us to beg him? But we don't want to expel him, we just want to show that anyone can be disciplined, unless he expels himself from the party," Oburu said.

At the same time, Oburu criticised Sifuna for fighting to remain as ODM's secretary general, yet he is on record as castigating the leadership of the party.

According to Oburu, Sifuna is deficient in discipline, an issue that ought to be addressed.

"This is a disciplinary issue. We can't have young people who are not disciplined. He called me some name, that he can't be in 'mediocrity', yet he wants to be my secretary general. How do I work with him, and he doesn't want to follow party channels?" Oburu posed.

He warned Sifuna that many had come before him and were humbled in fullness of time.

Oburu counselled the first-timer in the Senate to trade carefully even as he enjoys political clout courtesy of his public pronouncements.