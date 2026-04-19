Editor's Review Kenyan football has been thrown into mourning following the tragic death of former Nzoia Sugar, Tusker, Bidco United, and Kakamega Homeboyz defender Gabriel Wandera.

Kenyan football has been thrown into mourning following the tragic death of former Nzoia Sugar, Tusker, Bidco United, and Kakamega Homeboyz defender Gabriel Wandera.

The experienced defender, fondly known to many as Gabby, passed away after a devastating road accident in Busia on Sunday, April 19.

According to initial reports, Wandera succumbed to injuries sustained in a hit-and-run incident that occurred in the morning.

Wandera's current club, Bossman Knights FC, confirmed the heartbreaking news in a brief but emotional statement, expressing the depth of their loss and the shock within the team.

"We’ve confirmed our worst fears. Gabby was tragically struck by a car. This is a deeply painful moment for all of us. May Gabby rest in peace," the statement read.

File image of Gabriel Wandera

This comes a week after Brayan Munene, a player for Tisa Boys FC, collapsed and passed away during a friendly match.

The heartbreaking news was confirmed on Monday, April 13, by Super Nax FC, who paid tribute to the young footballer while extending condolences to his family and teammates.

The club described Munene as more than just a player, highlighting the impact he had on those around him both on and off the pitch.

"Brayan was not just a talented footballer, but a passionate teammate, a friend, and an inspiration to many both on and off the pitch.

"His commitment, energy, and love for the game will always be remembered by everyone who had the privilege of knowing him," the statement read.

Super Nax FC also expressed deep sympathy for those closest to him, acknowledging the pain being felt across the football community.

"Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family, friends, teammates, and the entire Tisa Boys FC fraternity during this incredibly difficult time. May you find strength and comfort in the memories you shared with him," the statement added.

Prior to that, Kakamega Homeboyz defender Silas Abungana had passed away.

In a statement on Thursday, February 5, Kakamega Homeboyz Football Club said Abungana died on Wednesday, February 4, while receiving treatment at Kakamega County General Hospital.

The club disclosed that Abungana succumbed to head injuries he sustained during an attack on Tuesday, February 3.

"Kakamega Homeboyz Football Club is deeply devastated by the untimely demise of Silas Abungana. The club can confirm that Silas passed away a few minutes before midnight on Wednesday,4 February, while receiving treatment at Kakamega County General Hospital, after succumbing to head injuries sustained during an attack on Tuesday, 3 February night," read the statement in part.

Kakamega Homeboyz further appealed to members of the public to give privacy to Abungana’s family and friends as they mourn his death.

"During this incredibly difficult time, we respectfully request privacy for Silas’ family, teammates, friends, and club officials as we come to terms with this unimaginable loss. The club will issue further communication in due course. Rest in Peace, Silas," the club added.