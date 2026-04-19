Editor's Review TSC has addressed claims alleging that teachers will experience delays in receiving their April salaries due to a purported payroll recall.

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has dismissed claims alleging that teachers will experience delays in receiving their April salaries due to a purported payroll recall.

In an update on Sunday, April 19, TSC warned teachers and the general public against relying on unverified information circulating online.

The commission noted that the claims suggesting delays linked to a court order and deductions are fake news, urging stakeholders to disregard the message.

"TSC advises teachers and the public to only rely on official TSC communication channels for verified information," the commission stated.

A fake news poster alleged that TSC had recalled the April payroll to comply with a court order suspending a decision related to Kenya Women Teachers Association (KEWOTA) deductions.

It further claimed that salaries, initially scheduled for disbursement after the payroll closure on April 16, would be delayed until the following week.

File image of Acting TSC CEO Evaleen Mitei

This comes a week after TSC dismissed as false and misleading claims circulating online that it is facing a Ksh7.9 billion financial meltdown.

In a statement on Monday, April 6, the commission clarified that the information alleging a massive financial crisis within the institution is inaccurate.

"Please be advised that the information circulating regarding a "Ksh7.9 billion financial meltdown" at the Teachers service Commission is false," the statement read.

The viral post, widely shared on social media, alleged that an audit report had exposed a Ksh7.9 billion deficit at the commission, citing issues such as overspending, pending bills, and poor financial management.

It further claimed that the situation had made it difficult for TSC to meet its obligations, including paying teachers and covering operational costs.

Prior to that, TSC issued a warning about a fraudulent social media account impersonating its Acting Chief Executive Officer, Evaleen Mitei.

In a notice on Tuesday, March 31, TSC clarified that the page claiming to represent the Acting CEO is fake and should not be trusted under any circumstances.

"The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) wishes to inform the public and all stakeholders that this page purporting to belong to the Acting TSC CEO Evaleen Mitei is fake and fraudulent," the notice read.

TSC reiterated that all its official communication is disseminated strictly through verified channels, urging members of the public, teachers, and stakeholders to rely only on them.

"Please note that official communication by the Commission is only shared through the verified social media pages i.e TSC Kenya for Facebook and @TSC_KE on X with a blue verification badge," the notice added.