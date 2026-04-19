Editor's Review Gaucho has spoken for the first time following his appointment to the management board of Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital.

Calvince Okoth, popularly known as Gaucho, has spoken for the first time following his appointment to the management board of Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital.

The appointment, made by Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja, places Gaucho among six individuals tasked with overseeing the hospital’s governance and operations.

Gaucho was named alongside Elvis Meli, who will serve as chairperson, as well as Chama Nzai, Susan Kamau, Knight Kaingu, and Abdala Ali.

In a statement on Sunday, April 19, Gaucho expressed gratitude to the Nairobi governor, noting the significance of the opportunity and the trust placed in him.

"I am deeply humbled and filled with gratitude today. I sincerely thank Governor Johnson Sakaja for this great gesture and for believing in me. Your confidence has truly opened a new chapter in my life," he said.

Gaucho also acknowledged the role played by national leadership and key political figures in his journey, pointing to long-standing support that culminated in the appointment.

"I also extend my heartfelt appreciation to the President William Ruto for the opportunity to serve. Special thanks go to the family of Raila Odinga Baba and Broad-Based arrangement who believed in me long before this moment, and three years ago he assured me he would speak to the President on my behalf. Today, that promise has come to life," he added.

File image of Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital

In his remarks, Gaucho dedicated the milestone to grassroots supporters, particularly youth from informal settlements, framing his appointment as a symbol of possibility and inclusion.

"Above all, I dedicate this achievement to the ghetto people who have stood by me, believed in me, and lifted me up. This appointment is yours. If I can come this far, then every young person in the ghetto can rise. This is a true reflection of the Bottom-Up vision," he concluded.

This comes weeks after Gaucho, came out to defend his relationship with Mama Ida Odinga following the circulation of manipulated photos.

In a statement made on Thursday, February 5, Gaucho slammed those circulating images of him sharing a piece of cake with Mama Idah during his birthday celebration.

He questioned why people would risk soiling an individual's reputation just because of clout.

Gaucho defended Mama Idah from the online bullies, terming her a well-respected individual who should be left out of such shenanigans.

"Dr. mama Ida Odinga is a respectable leader in the fabric of our society and Diplomatic spheres. I can only compare her to the late Winnie Mandela," he said.

Gaucho threatened legal action against the individuals publishing the doctored photos.

"Any attempts to besmirch, soil and damage Mama's name, image and reputation for content creation, directly or through Graphics is uncalled for. If the perpetrators find themselves before the court to explain and pay for reputational damages, then they should not blame me," he added.

Gaucho disclosed that Mama Ida has always been like a parent to him and that he enjoys a cordial relationship with her children.

He intimated that he was first introduced to the Odinga family in 2013 by Rosemary Odinga, who later introduced him to the matriarch and her husband, the late Raila Omollo Odinga.

"Rosemary appointed me the chair of the youth volunteer team for Starehe Constituency, and we walked a political journey together. From then, Baba and Mama Ida have always taken me as their son," he further said.