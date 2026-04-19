Editor's Review President William Ruto has departed the country for an official visit to Rome, Italy.

President William Ruto has departed the country for an official visit to Rome, Italy.

In a statement on Sunday, April 19, State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed said the visit will include engagements with Italian leadership aimed at deepening relations and unlocking new areas of collaboration.

“During the visit, the President will hold bilateral talks with President Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, to deepen Kenya-Italy relations and strengthen the strategic partnership across key sectors, with several MoUs and cross-sector agreements to be signed," the statement read.

According to Mohamed, akey highlight of the visit will be efforts to fast-track major dam projects that have long been viewed as critical to Kenya’s agricultural transformation.

"A central focus of the visit is accelerating the Arror, Kimwarer, and Itare dam projects, which are key investments under the irrigation pillar of the government's three national priorities that will drive Kenya's transition from a third-world to a first-world economy," the statement added.

Mohamed explained that the irrigation pillar is part of a broader framework that also prioritizes expanded infrastructure and accelerated energy generation.

"These projects form part of a broader plan to expand irrigation to 2.5 million acres within seven years, boost food security, and position Kenya as a net agricultural exporter," the statement further read.

File image of President William Ruto

In addition to government-to-government talks, Ruto is expected to engage the private sector and international development organizations during the visit.

"In line with these priorities, the President will, at the Kenya-Italy Business Forum, showcase investment opportunities, including infrastructure, irrigation, and energy. He will also engage several business leaders and multilateral institutions, including International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) and Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO)," the statement continued.

Mohamed said the visit will also align with Italy’s broader development framework for Africa, known as the Mattei Plan, which emphasizes partnerships in key sectors.

“The visit will further advance cooperation under Italy's Mattei Plan, focusing on agriculture and agro-industry, value chain development, health, clean energy, and human capital development," the statement concluded.

Notably, speaking on Monday, April 13, in Ikonge, Nyamira County, Ruto said one of his objectives during the visit will be to seek funding to upgrade the Nyamira County Referral Hospital.

He said he is targeting to secure approximately Ksh1 billion to elevate the referral hospital.

Ruto noted that he had sent a team to survey the facility, and they advised the hospital to be upgraded.

“Your hospital needs a bit of work; it is in a rather poor state. I have sent my people to the county government to conduct a survey, and we have agreed that we want to upgrade your hospital.

“I will be going to Italy next week. Among the things I will be seeking is Ksh1 billion for the Nyamira hospital. Shouldn’t we upgrade that hospital? he posed.