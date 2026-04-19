Editor's Review Kenya Power has announced scheduled power interruptions that will affect parts of four counties on Monday.

Kenya Power has announced scheduled power interruptions that will affect parts of four counties on Monday, April 20.

In a notice on Sunday, April 19, the company outlined that the planned outages will impact sections of Nyeri, Uasin Gishu, Nandi, and Kisii counties at different times throughout the day.

In Nyeri County, the areas of CocaCola and King’ongo will experience outages from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Areas listed include Kirimara C/Fact, Gamerock Estate, Chania Village, Chania Secondary School, Venua Junior and Senior Schools, Zawadi Estate, Murungaru, Kiganjo Coffee Plantation, King’ongo Prison, Goodwood Properties, Nyeri Baptist, and Garden Estate.

Others are Nyeri Inn, Mpeta House, Highlands, King’ongo Primary School, Nyeri Primary School, Ola Petrol Station, King’ongo Estate, Cofasso Catholic Church, Coca-Cola, National Oil, Good Shepherd, and all adjacent customers.

File image of a Kenya Power truck

In Uasin Gishu County, Cheptabach area will be affected from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., covering Cheptabach, Center Kwanza, Sugoi, Kosachei, Mimosa, and nearby customers.

Additionally, the areas of Soy, Likuyani, and Nangili will experience outages from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

These include Soy, Likuyani, Nangili, Imbinga, Soy Centre, Furfurai, Makao Market, Miremebe, Sikulu, Sango, Kabobo, Silgich, Chemororoch, Mobett, Kisigame, Ivugwi, and adjacent customers.

In Nandi County, the area of Chebarbar will be without electricity from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., including all surrounding customers.

Meanwhile, in Kisii County (South Nyanza region), outages will affect Nyangweta, Etago, and Ekona from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The affected areas includes Kenyenya Primary School, Nyangweta SDA Secondary School, Etago Market, Nyansembe, Nyakeyo, Suguta, Moticho, Engou, Nyabera, Nyamaiya, Ekona, Mogenda, Ochodororo, Maroo, and all adjacent customers.