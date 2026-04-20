Editor's Review Fred Matiang'i has called for investigations into the controversial killings linked to River Yala and the long-running Ruaraka land saga.

Former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i has called for investigations into the controversial killings linked to River Yala and the long-running Ruaraka land saga.

Speaking on Sunday, April 19, Matiang’i maintained that the matters should be investigated thoroughly, making it clear that he would cooperate fully if required.

"The ghosts of Yala River don’t haunt me. It is a crime that ought to be investigated to its furthest end, and those who were involved brought to book. If they include me, I am ready to account for it," he said.

Matiang'i argued that only an open and inclusive inquiry would put to rest the lingering questions surrounding the cases and restore public confidence.

"The best way to resolve these matters (River Yala, Ruaraka land, court orders) is to have the public inquest," he further said.

File image of Fred Matiang'i

At the same time, Matiang’i warned the government of growing frustration among public officers.

Speaking on Sunday, April 19, he said authorities should be concerned by the level of dissatisfaction being expressed from within the government.

"If I were in government, I would be worried today. The amount of information that is being shared by public officers and government officials who are completely sick, tired, and frustrated by the way things are being done," Matiang'i stated.

Matiang'i said ordinary workers were carrying the biggest burden of the current economic and governance challenges, while calling for accountability and transparency from leaders.

"When things happen the way they are happening, the Kenyan worker is the one paying the highest price in all these. The pay slip means nothing. The demonstrations are and should force the government to be much more accountable and transparent, and look for solutions," he added.

Elsewhere, Matiang’i spoke about his leadership ambitions, saying he believes he has the ability to restore confidence in public institutions.

"I think I will be able to make a difference. I am the real deal; look no further. The focus for me, if I got the opportunity, is to restore the trust of the people in government so that the government can be believed again," he stated.

Matiang'i added that Kenya’s biggest challenge is poor governance and management, promising action instead of excuses if given the chance to lead.

"I am conscientiously seeking the opportunity to lead this country seriously. I promise Kenyans I will not make excuses, I will not wake up in the morning and make excuses for not doing what I was supposed to do. Kenya’s problem is governance. The problem of this country is management. I propose, and this is my view, that this country needs a fixer," he further said.