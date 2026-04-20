Editor's Review The Kenya Railways Corporation (KRC) has dismissed an advert circulating on social media purporting to announce job vacancies within the corporation.

The Kenya Railways Corporation (KRC) has dismissed an advert circulating on social media purporting to announce job vacancies within the corporation.

In a statement on Monday, April 20, Kenya Railways warned the public against falling for the scam.

KRC noted that scammers are impersonating the corporation by posting fake job vacancies and soliciting money from job seekers.

“Kenya Railways wishes to alert the public of fraudsters impersonating the Corporation by advertising fake job vacancies and soliciting money from unsuspecting job seekers,” read the statement in part.

The corporation clarified that all its job openings are published exclusively on its official website and in national daily newspapers.

File image of Kenya Railways Corporation Managing Director Philip Mainga.

“Be advised: All vacancies are published only on the official website (www.krc.co.ke) and in national daily newspapers. Applications are submitted strictly through the official Job Link on the website,” the corporation stated.

KRC also emphasised that it does not charge any fees at any stage of the recruitment process, including application, shortlisting, interviews, or appointment.

Kenya Railways warned that any individual or entity demanding payment in its name is engaging in fraud.

“Kenya Railways does not charge any fee at any stage of the recruitment process, including application, shortlisting, interviews, or appointment.

“Any person or entity demanding payment in the name of Kenya Railways is fraudulent,” KRC said.

Further, Kenya Railways urged members of the public to remain vigilant, disregard such advertisements, and verify all information through the corporation’s official channels.

This comes months after KRC warned the public about a fraudulent website impersonating the agency to defraud unsuspecting Kenyans.

In a notice on Monday, January 5, the corporation warned citizens of a new scam making the rounds, featuring a fraudulent page branded as "Kenya Railways Corporation - 2026 New Year Gift," dated January 5, 2026.

The fake site congratulates visitors and claims they can win Ksh 9000 through a simple questionnaire.

The page, which bears Kenya Railways' branding and imagery, including photos of railway staff and trains, presents itself as an official New Year promotion from the corporation.

The scam begins with a "Congratulations!" message informing visitors that they have won a "Kenya Railways Corporation 2026 New Year reward activity."