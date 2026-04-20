Editor's Review Kenya has confirmed the end of its security deployment to Haiti after all 653 officers serving under the Multinational Security Support (MSS) mission returned home.

Kenya has confirmed the end of its security deployment to Haiti after all 653 officers serving under the Multinational Security Support (MSS) mission returned home.

In a statement on Monday, April 20, the Ministry of Interior said the final contingent of 208 officers arrived on March 24, completing the third phase of the ongoing withdrawal process.

This followed the return of 215 officers on March 17 and an earlier group of 230 officers on December 9.

As such, the ministry announced the completion of the mission and recognised the officers’ service abroad.

"Kenya has reached a major milestone in its international peace support efforts, with 653 National Police Service (NPS) officers now returning home from the Multinational Security Support (MSS) Mission in Haiti," the statement read.

The ministry explained that the withdrawal followed changes in the international security framework in Haiti.

"The phased withdrawal comes after the adoption of United Nations Security Council Resolution 2793 (2025), which transitions operations to the Gang Suppression Force (GSF), marking a new stage in stabilisation efforts," the statement added.

File image of Kenyan officers arriving from Haiti

The ministry also highlighted the role played by Kenyan officers during their deployment in supporting local security efforts.

"During their deployment, Kenyan officers played a key role in supporting the Haitian National Police to combat gang violence and restore order.

"Their work included securing critical infrastructure such as the international airport, seaport, and major road networks, as well as reclaiming areas previously under criminal gang control," the statement further read.

The ministry added that the mission also helped create safer conditions for civilians and humanitarian operations.

"They also enabled humanitarian access by ensuring safe movement for civilians and aid agencies, while contributing to the strengthening of local policing capacity and public confidence in law enforcement," the statement concluded.

The officers were commended by senior officials including Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, Internal Security Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo, former National Security Advisor Amb. Monica Juma, and Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja.

Meanwhile, Haitian civilians staged protests and blocked exit routes to stop the departure of Kenyan police officers serving under MSS.

In videos seen by Nairobileo.co.ke, Haitians barricaded roads to stop Kenyan officers from moving to St. Marks.

The convoy of the Kenyan officers was forced to return to their base before helicopters were deployed to move the officers out of Petite Rivière and Pont Sonde.

The protests in the Caribbean nation were driven by fears that the withdrawal of Kenyan officers would leave the communities vulnerable to gang attacks.