Editor's Review Kenya Power has announced scheduled power interruptions affecting nine counties on Tuesday as part of planned maintenance works.

Kenya Power has announced scheduled power interruptions affecting nine counties on Tuesday, April 21, as part of planned maintenance works.

In a notice on Monday, April 20, the company said the outages will affect parts of Nairobi, Machakos County, Uasin Gishu County, Bungoma County, Nyeri County, Laikipia County, Murang’a County, Embu County and Kitui County.

In Nairobi, electricity will be unavailable from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in Madaraka, Siwaka, Strathmore and nearby estates.

Another outage during the same hours will affect parts of Kingara Road, Mbaazi Close, sections of Mbaazi Avenue, Merlin Court, MAC Apartments, Ebru TV Station, parts of James Gichuru Road, Gitanga Road and Hatheru Road.

In Machakos County, a wide area along Wote Road will experience outages from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Affected places include Ukamba Bible College, Maruba Dam, Machakos People’s Park, Katoloni, Pope Paul Seminary, Malili Secondary School, AIC Nyayo Girls and several surrounding markets and shopping centres.

File image of Kenya Power technicians

In Uasin Gishu County, power will be off from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. in Chepkatet, Labuiywet and nearby areas.

Bungoma County customers in Chwele Market, Chwele Girls, Namwelala Market and Kuywa Girls will be affected from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

In Nyeri County, electricity will be interrupted between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. in Witima Market, Kagumo Market, several coffee factories, Gikira Hydro Power, Mutitu Market and nearby locations.

Laikipia County residents in Kangaita Market, Kangaita Gichagi, Ontulili Boys Secondary School and parts of Katheri will also be without power from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Murang’a County customers in Ndithini Mission, Kirimiri Market, Kirimiri Village, Gikomba Market, Kiatineni, Tana Ranch and Kaguku Market will experience outages during the same hours.

In Embu County, areas including Hydro Plaza, Kivaa Market, Kyaani Primary, Masinga Market, Kaewa and surrounding centres will be affected from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Kitui County residents in Kisasi, Ikanga, Muani, Makele Market, Katwala Market, Mbitini Market and surrounding areas will also face outages between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.