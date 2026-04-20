Editor's Review The Qatar Civil Aviation Authority (QCAA) has announced the gradual reopening of the country’s airspace to foreign airlines.

The Qatar Civil Aviation Authority (QCAA) has announced the gradual reopening of the country’s airspace to foreign airlines.

In a notice on Monday, April 20, the aviation regulator confirmed that the resumption will take place in stages, with operations centered at Hamad International Airport.

"Qatar Civil Aviation Authority (QCAA) has issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) announcing the gradual resumption of operations for foreign airlines in the State of Qatar via Hamad International Airport," the statement read.

QCAA explained that the move is not abrupt but carefully calibrated, based on a broad assessment involving multiple stakeholders.

"QCAA stated that this decision follows a comprehensive assessment of the situation, conducted in coordination with all relevant national entities, to ensure the highest levels of readiness and operational efficiency," the statement added.

File image of Hamad International Airport

QCAA reassured airlines and passengers that strict global aviation standards will be upheld, with safety and security remaining a top priority.

"It affirmed that all flights and related operations will be carried out in accordance with the highest internationally recognized safety and security standards, with all necessary measures and precautions in place to safeguard passengers and aviation personnel," the statement further read.

This comes over a month after Kenya Airways announced the temporary suspension of repatriation flights to and from Dubai.

In a statement of Friday, March 6, the KQ Corporate Communications Department explained that the decision was reached following an advisory from the Dubai Airport Authorities.

Kenya Airways noted that flying to Dubai despite the warning from airport authorities would be akin to courting danger.

"We wish to inform our customers that we have suspended today's (March 6 2026) repatriation flight to and from Dubai following security guidance from Dubai Airport authorities. The safety of our crew and customers remains our top priority," the statement read in part.

Kenya Airways apologised to its clients for the inconveniences caused and asked for their patience.

It advised customers to check their flight status on the company website and ensure their contact details are up to date to receive direct updates.

Furthermore, the airline urged its clients to contact the Kenya-United Arab Emirates (UAE) consulate for further information.